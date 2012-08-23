Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Regulators Give Green Light to Driverless Taxis in San Francisco

posted by hubie on Sunday August 13, @04:53AM   Printer-friendly
from the Johnny-Cab dept.
News

upstart writes:

Regulators give green light to driverless taxis in San Francisco:

California regulators gave approval Thursday to two rival robotaxi companies, Cruise and Waymo, to operate their driverless cars 24/7 across all of San Francisco and charge passengers for their services.

The much-anticipated vote, which followed roughly six hours of public comment both for and against driverless taxis, came amid clashes between the robotaxi companies and some residents of the hilly city. San Francisco first responders, city transportation leaders and local activists are among those who shared concerns about the technology.

The California Public Utilities Commission regulates self-driving cars in the state and voted 3-to-1 in favor of Waymo and Cruise expanding their operations.

[...] Genevieve Shiroma, the dissenting commissioner in the 3-1 vote, recommended the commission delay the vote until they received a "better understanding of the safety impacts" of the vehicles.

Original Submission


«  ‘X Marks the Verb’
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Regulators Give Green Light to Driverless Taxis in San Francisco | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.