Plastics and soaps tend to have little in common when it comes to texture, appearance, and, most importantly, how they are used. But there is a surprising connection between the two on a molecular level: The chemical structure of polyethylene—one of the most commonly used plastics in the world today—is strikingly similar to that of a fatty acid, which is used as a chemical precursor to soap. Both materials are made of long carbon chains, but fatty acids have an extra group of atoms at the end of the chain.
Guoliang "Greg" Liu, associate professor of chemistry in the Virginia Tech College of Science, had long felt this similarity implied that it should be possible to convert polyethylene into fatty acids—and with a few additional steps to the process—to produce soap. The challenge was how to break a long polyethylene chain into many short—but not too short—chains and how to do it efficiently. Liu believed there was the potential for a new upcycling method that could take low-value plastic waste and turn it into a high-value, useful commodity.
[...] With the help of Zhen Xu and Eric Munyaneza, two Ph.D. chemistry students in Liu's lab, Liu built a small, oven-like reactor where they could heat polyethylene in a process called temperature-gradient thermolysis.
At the bottom, the oven is at a high enough temperature to break the polymer chains, and at the top, the oven is cooled to a low enough temperature to stop any further breakdown. After the thermolysis, they gathered the residue—similar to cleaning soot from a chimney—and found that Liu's hunch had been right: It was composed of "short-chain polyethylene," or more precisely, waxes.
[...] "Our research demonstrates a new route for plastic upcycling without using novel catalysts or complex procedures. In this work, we have shown the potential of a tandem strategy for plastic recycling," said Xu, lead author on the paper. "This will enlighten people to develop more creative designs of upcycling procedures in the future."
Although polyethylene was the plastic that inspired this project, the upcycling method can also work on another type of plastic known as polypropylene. These two materials make up much of the plastic consumers encounter every daily, from product packaging to food containers to fabrics. One of the exciting features of Liu's new upcycling method is that it can be used on both these plastics at once, meaning that it's not necessary to separate the two from each other. This is a major advantage over some recycling methods used today, which require careful sorting of plastics to avoid contamination. That sorting process can be quite difficult, because of how similar the two plastics are to each other.
Another benefit of the upcycling technique is that it has very simple requirements: plastic and heat. Although the later steps in the process require some additional ingredients to convert the wax molecules into fatty acids and soap, the initial transformation of the plastic is a straightforward reaction. This contributes to the method's cost-effectiveness as well as its comparatively small environmental impact.
[...] "It should be realized that plastic pollution is a global challenge rather than a problem of a few mainstream countries. Compared to a sophisticated process and complex catalyst or reagent, a simple process may be more accessible to many other countries worldwide," Xu said. "I hope this can be a good start for the war fighting plastic pollution."
