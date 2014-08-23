Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
While rumbling over Mount Sharp on Mars, NASA's Curiosity rover found a strange crackled terrain.
These distinct patterns in dry mud, found over 100 million miles away in space, are a thrilling discovery for geologists. The cracks form a lattice of hexagons, signaling that the land has gone through intermittent spells of wetness and dryness. Many scientists credit these environmental shifts with prompting the chemical reactions needed to create microorganisms on Earth.
Of course, scientists have already found ample evidence that Mars could have supported life long ago. But these new geological findings are something quite different, experts say. They reveal the environmental conditions that could have allowed life to emerge on the Red Planet in the first place.
And to think this major breakthrough was all made possible by looking between the cracks — literally.
"This is the first tangible evidence we’ve seen that the ancient climate of Mars had such regular, Earth-like wet-dry cycles," said William Rapin of France’s Institut de Recherche en Astrophysique et Planétologie in a statement. "But even more important is that wet-dry cycles are helpful — maybe even required — for the molecular evolution that could lead to life."
A team of researchers including lead author Rapin has published a paper in Nature describing how this peculiar mesh of cracks offers the first evidence of wet-dry cycles occurring on ancient Mars.
[...] "It’s pretty lucky of us to have a planet like Mars nearby that still holds a memory of the natural processes which may have led to life," Rapin said.
"In experiments, using clay layers, joint angles progressively tend towards 120° after 10 consecutive dryings with more cycles required to reach a homogeneous distribution centered at 120° and mature patterns of hexagonal shapes," scientists studying the snaps noted in a paper, which was published in Nature this week.
The cracks themselves are mere centimetres deep, which the boffins said suggests short wet-dry cycles "were maintained at least episodically in the long term," which would be yet another favorable condition for the past emergence of life on Mars.
"Wet periods bring molecules together while dry periods drive reactions to form polymers. When these processes occur repeatedly at the same location, the chance increases that more complex molecules formed there," said paper coauthor Patrick Gasda of the Los Alamos National Laboratory's Space Remote Sensing and Data Science group.
If the right organic molecules were present, "it's the perfect place for the formation of polymeric molecules required for life, including proteins and RNA," Gasda said.
[...] Recent theories have suggested that early Martian microbes may have changed the atmosphere drastically enough that Mars cooled until no longer able to support life. Drastic cooling in turn caused Mars' core to freeze, its magnetic field to dissipate, and its atmosphere to evaporate, or so the theory goes. ®