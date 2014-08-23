Open source project Moq (pronounced "Mock") has drawn sharp criticism for quietly including a controversial dependency in its latest release.

Distributed on the NuGet software registry, Moq sees over 100,000 downloads on any given day, and has been downloaded over 476 million times over the course of its lifetime.

Moq's 4.20.0 release from this week quietly included another project, SponsorLink, which caused an uproar among open source software consumers, who likened the move to a breach of trust.

Seemingly an open-source project, SponsorLink is actually shipped on NuGet as closed source and contains obfuscated DLLs that collect hashes of user email addresses and send these to SponsorLink's CDN, raising privacy concerns.

Last week, one of Moq's owners, Daniel Cazzulino (kzu), who also maintains the SponsorLink project, added SponsorLink to Moq versions 4.20.0 and above.

This move sent shock waves across the open source ecosystem largely for two reasons—while Cazzulino has every right to change his project Moq, he did not notify the user base prior to bundling the dependency, and SponsorLink DLLs contain obfuscated code, making it is hard to reverse engineer, and not quite "open source."

"It seems that starting from version 4.20, SponsorLink is included," Germany-based software developer Georg Dangl reported referring to Moq's 4.20.0 release.

"This is a closed-source project, provided as a DLL with obfuscated code, which seems to at least scan local data (git config?) and sends the hashed email of the current developer to a cloud service."