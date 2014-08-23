[Note from the Moq Website: Moq (pronounced "Mock-you" or just "Mock") is the only mocking library for .NET developed from scratch to take full advantage of .NET lambda expressions that make it the most productive, type-safe and refactoring-friendly mocking library available. JR]
Popular open source project Moq criticized for quietly collecting data:
Open source project Moq (pronounced "Mock") has drawn sharp criticism for quietly including a controversial dependency in its latest release.
Distributed on the NuGet software registry, Moq sees over 100,000 downloads on any given day, and has been downloaded over 476 million times over the course of its lifetime.
Moq's 4.20.0 release from this week quietly included another project, SponsorLink, which caused an uproar among open source software consumers, who likened the move to a breach of trust.
Seemingly an open-source project, SponsorLink is actually shipped on NuGet as closed source and contains obfuscated DLLs that collect hashes of user email addresses and send these to SponsorLink's CDN, raising privacy concerns.
Last week, one of Moq's owners, Daniel Cazzulino (kzu), who also maintains the SponsorLink project, added SponsorLink to Moq versions 4.20.0 and above.
This move sent shock waves across the open source ecosystem largely for two reasons—while Cazzulino has every right to change his project Moq, he did not notify the user base prior to bundling the dependency, and SponsorLink DLLs contain obfuscated code, making it is hard to reverse engineer, and not quite "open source."
"It seems that starting from version 4.20, SponsorLink is included," Germany-based software developer Georg Dangl reported referring to Moq's 4.20.0 release.
"This is a closed-source project, provided as a DLL with obfuscated code, which seems to at least scan local data (git config?) and sends the hashed email of the current developer to a cloud service."
The scanning capability is part of the .NET analyzer tool that runs during the build process, and is hard to disable, warns Dangl.
"I can understand the reasoning behind it, but this is honestly pretty scary from a privacy standpoint."
[...] In a comment, Cazzulino explained his reasons, admitting that the "4.20" version was "a jab so that people wouldn't take it so seriously."
"I've been testing the waters with SponsorLink for a while now (~6 mo since the announcement)," says Cazzulino.
"It has been hard getting actual feedback, so even if the comments are a "bit" harsh, I really appreciate it!"
Cazzulino further updated the SponsorLink project's README with a lengthy "Privacy Considerations" section shown below that clarifies that no actual email addresses, just their hashes, are being collected. The update came as of a few hours ago—after the backlash emerged.
There was some concern that SponsorLink might be collecting your email without your explicit consent. This is incorrect, and can easily be verified by running Fiddler to see what kind of traffic is happening.
"Trust with moq is now broken as has GDPR. This is underhanded to say the least. Be one of the good guys," Walter urged Cazzulino to be more transparent with regards to the obscure SponsorLink package.
[...] Update, Aug 10th 04:50 AM ET: Added information about the change being rolled back in Moq v4.20.2.