"Smoking-gun evidence for modified gravity at low acceleration from Gaia observations of wide binary stars"
A new study reports conclusive evidence for the breakdown of standard gravity in the low acceleration limit from a verifiable analysis of the orbital motions of long-period, widely separated, binary stars, usually referred to as wide binaries in astronomy and astrophysics.
The study carried out by Kyu-Hyun Chae, professor of physics and astronomy at Sejong University in Seoul, used up to 26,500 wide binaries within 650 light years (LY) observed by European Space Agency's Gaia space telescope. The study was published in the 1 August 2023 issue of the Astrophysical Journal.
[...] Chae explains, "From the start it seemed clear to me that gravity could be most directly and efficiently tested by calculating accelerations because gravitational field itself is an acceleration.
[...] The study finds that when two stars orbit around with each other with accelerations lower than about one nanometer per second squared start to deviate from the prediction by Newton's universal law of gravitation and Einstein's general relativity.
What is intriguing is that this ... was suggested 40 years ago by theoretical physicist Mordehai Milgrom.
Thus, what the wide binary data show are not only the breakdown of Newtonian dynamics but also the manifestation of the external field effect of modified gravity.
Unlike galactic rotation curves in which the observed boosted accelerations can, in principle, be attributed to dark matter in the Newton-Einstein standard gravity, wide binary dynamics cannot be affected by (Dark Matter) even if it existed. (Emphasis and changes are mine)
Wide binary anomalies are a disaster to the standard gravity and cosmology that rely on dark matter and dark energy concepts. Because gravity follows MOND, a large amount of dark matter in galaxies (and even in the universe) are no longer needed. This is also a big surprise to Chae who, like typical scientists, "believed in" dark matter until a few years ago.
I'm not pushing MOND, just pushing back against Dark Matter.
(Score: 3, Informative) by StupendousMan on Thursday August 17, @01:40PM (1 child)
... errors. I'm a professional astronomer who doesn't work in exactly this field, but is somewhat familiar with the nature of the analysis.
I haven't had time to read properly the original paper making this claim (which can be found for free on arXiv), but I did scan it over quickly. The method used to detect the claimed discrepancy is very, very, very indirect, and subject to a long string of possible systematic errors. I'll describe it briefly below, but the executive summary is that I wouldn't put any bets on the claim being correct.
Gravity predicts how objects with mass attract each other. If you know the mass of star A and the mass of star B, and the distance between them, you can compute the mass using Newton's (or Einstein's) methods. Once you know the force between them, you can compute the effect of those forces on the objects' positions, and predict how they ought to move as time progresses. We use exactly these methods to send spacecraft zooming around the Solar System, and have had great success doing so. Now, in theory, one can do the converse, too: if one observes star A and star B moving through space, and one can measure their positions and velocities precisely over a long enough period of time, one can do the math backwards and figure out the masses of the stars. Makes sense, right?
Or, if one wished, one could observe stars A and B moving through space, and if one _knew_ the masses of those stars, then one could figure out the size of the force between them. This option is the one taken by the author of the paper which has caused such a fuss.
He starts with positions of stars measured by the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft, which is our best tool for measuring the positions, distances, and transverse velocities of nearby stars. He then selects stars which occur in close pairs -- close enough that the probability is very high that each pair is gravitationally bound to each other. These pairs of stars tend to have very large separations -- much larger than the distance between the Earth and the Sun, and in many cases larger than the distance between the Sun and Pluto. As a result, while each pair may be bound gravitationally, the periods of the orbits are very, very long -- tens or hundreds or thousands of years. Since Gaia has only made measurements over a few years, it can't possibly measure the full orbit of the stars in this sample; all it can do is measure their separation, verify that they are part of a bound pair, and measure the transverse velocity of each star (its speed across the sky).
(If we _could_ measure carefully the full orbit of these pairs, many of the complications and uncertainties I'm about to describe would be avoided, and the results would be much more reliable)
We don't know the shape of the orbit -- is it circular or long and skinny? We don't know the orientation -- is it face on, or edge on, to our view? We don't know the period of the orbit. All we have is the equivalent of a snapshot of the two stars, as seen from our location on Earth. We can also compare the transverse velocities of the two stars: due to the gravitational force between them, there should be a teeny-tiny difference in those velocities.
Oh, and we don't know the masses of the stars, either. The author estimates the mass of each star based on its color and brightness, which should certainly get a result in the right ballpark, maybe even the right section, but certainly not the right row or number on the seat.
Then, using the estimated masses, and the one-time snapshots of each pair of stars in their orbits, the author guesses (in a complicated statistical way) what size and shape the orbit is, and how it's oriented in space ... which allows him to predict via Newtonian gravity what the teeny-tiny difference in transverse velocity ought to be. He then compares this predicted difference in velocity to the measured difference in velocity and SHAZAM! if the two teeny-tiny differences aren't the same, then Newtonian gravity must be wrong.
As you can see, if you've read this far, there are a lot of issues that involve approximations and statistical arguments and Monte Carlo simulations. The author uses a sample of over 26,000 pairs of stars in order to beat down the problems with lots and lots of examples. This isn't my field of expertise, but my guess is that some of the estimates and simulations just don't work out as planned, leading to the small discrepancy he finds. Other groups of astronomers have performed similar types of analysis on smaller samples of double stars in the past and have come to the opposite conclusion, that Newtonian gravity _does_ explain the observations just fine.
It will take a month or two for other researchers to make their own versions of this test with the same sample of double stars, so I'll expect to hear something around Halloween.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Thursday August 17, @02:00PM
In the version of the paper that I looked at, a lot of the calculations had unmodified Newtonian values within the error bars, though occasionally only barely. And I'm glad that someone more knowledgeable confirms my suspicion about the inherent uncertainties.
I read this paper as a strong argument, but definitely not proof.
Also, ISTM that if this particular version of MOND becomes probable enough, one could test it on a proton with a custom built accelerator....it would be a pretty cheap accelerator, since you need a really low acceleration, but you might need a very long one built out in space to get away from strong gravity fields. Alternatively, since what you need is really low acceleration, you might need to move to where the solar gravity is about that weak and then put something whose position was easy to read in that location. This version of MOND would, IIUC, predict a stronger acceleration than Newton, and Einstein would, I believe, agree with the unmodified Newtonian prediction. I believe the Voyagers are far enough for this effect to show, but they've got a few too many uncertainties. (Arguments about out gassing, etc., which I've already heard. would tend to hide this weak a signal.)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Thursday August 17, @01:41PM
I seriously never understood why scientists kept looking for dark matter. It was as much a kludge as "ether". The anomalies just showed that we didn't yet have the rules of physics quite right.
Maybe MOND is the answer, maybe not, but it is at least a step in the right direction...
