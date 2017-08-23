23/08/17/0354228 story
To improve productivity in the office MS-Office is getting a new UI ... or well it's getting a new default font and some new colours anyway. No more yellow! How this will improve productivity or make people write or calculate or power-point better is probably unclear, it's probably not even the purpose. This seems like change for the sake of change.
Unfortunately they are making the default font a non-serif font again, but they are changing the name cause you can't have a font named "Beer Town" as the default font. Bring back Times New Roman!
https://www.theverge.com/2023/8/14/23831190/microsoft-office-new-default-theme-font-release-date
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @06:13PM (1 child)
Starting with Windows 3.1 and versions of Office after Office 97(?) the mantra has stayed the same,
"Reduce your productivity with Windows."
ps: Office 97 works better than ever, really fast on current hardware! Bonus is that it never calls home.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday August 17, @06:21PM
Indeed.
There are additional questions raised by this move which went unanswered in The Verge's article. Without any additional data to the contrary, I would have to guess that the UI changes are to burn staff time around the world on re-training so as to preempt spending that might have gone to re-training on Calligra or LibreOffice. Similarly, what about the patents and copyrights on the new type faces? Especially the latter, copyrights, can be used as an effective weapon to ensure that documents afflicted by m$ Office will fail to render correctly because the fonts will be unavailable to competitors. Lastly, given the long history of tweaking its proprietary file formats to impair compatibility, one has to ask what changes have been made to its proprietary format? Don't give me any BS about their false claims to supporting ODF, they don't. It's partial support and they go out of their way to ensure that their software deletes the parts it does not understand rather than just passing over them and leaving them unchanged.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday August 17, @06:35PM
MS-Office has almost turned in to an exhibit for bad UI design. Yet, web crap still finds ways to be worse.
Color. Really? Windowing, toolbar, dialog elements, etc. are supposed to follow the Windows color settings. But no, lets hard code colors like it is Windows 3.1 all over again.
Font? Again, fonts are supposed to generally use the Windows fonts, but, no, too boring. I'm still pissed at Microsoft for overriding the standard MS Sanserif with Tahoma. I still have a renamed version of the font as "MS Sans surfh" to override their overriding.
And don't even get me started on that awful ribbon shit. Bring back standard menus. At least ribbons have slowly been evolving back in to something that vaguely resembles drop down menus.
Are they going to bury the non-subscription version of Office even further? It's not really even standalone any more since it requires a remote Microsoft Account. Both are just retarded ridiculous. Why would anyone want to RENT a word processor! jut to type a letter? Why let it phone home every time you type a shopping list? Why let it save your document to their mainframe (mean cloudz storage!)? That is what the entire personal computing revolution was about, getting away from the control of big companies and big iron.
