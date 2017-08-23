To improve productivity in the office MS-Office is getting a new UI ... or well it's getting a new default font and some new colours anyway. No more yellow! How this will improve productivity or make people write or calculate or power-point better is probably unclear, it's probably not even the purpose. This seems like change for the sake of change.

Unfortunately they are making the default font a non-serif font again, but they are changing the name cause you can't have a font named "Beer Town" as the default font. Bring back Times New Roman!

https://www.theverge.com/2023/8/14/23831190/microsoft-office-new-default-theme-font-release-date