Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NASA Installs Laser Communication System on Psyche Asteroid Probe

posted by hubie on Saturday August 19, @09:02AM   Printer-friendly
Science

taylorvich writes:

https://newatlas.com/space/nasa-installs-laser-communication-system-psyche-asteroid-probe/

When NASA's Psyche probe launches in October on its mission to a metal asteroid as much as 309 million miles (497 million km) from Earth, it will be carrying a new laser communications system that promises to revolutionize deep space missions.
...
By relying on old-fashioned X-band radio systems, crewed and robotic missions suffer from bandwidths and transmission speeds that are ridiculously small and slow. A single high resolution image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter can take an hour and a half to send and the data from the New Horizons spacecraft's flyby of Pluto took 16 days to download.

In light of this, NASA has been experimenting with using lasers as a way to not only create much faster direct links between space missions and Earth, but also to free up the Deep Space Network (DSN) of antennas for more important tasks than routine communications.

Original Submission


«  Intel's GPU Drivers Now Collect Telemetry, Including 'How You Use Your Computer'
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
NASA Installs Laser Communication System on Psyche Asteroid Probe | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.