YouTube tightens thumbscrew to crack down on ad-blockers:
Google has been testing several ways to combat users who use ad-blockers on its YouTube video streaming site. One of the first tests informed users that ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube. The prompt, which blocks access to the site, offers three options to users to react to it. The two prominent ones are to configure the content blocker to allow ads on YouTube or to subscribe to the paid service YouTube Premium.
A small close icon in the top right corner is the third and less focused option. Users have the option to click on the x-icon to close the prompt and continue using YouTube.
Now, it appears, Google is making this option less attractive to users on the site. Instead of displaying the close icon directly, YouTube is now showing a timer in its place. In other words: users who get the prompt have to wait between 30 to 60 seconds before they can close the entire prompt and start using the site.
The notification appears to hit users of different content blockers, including uBlock Origin. It seems that the majority of users are not getting these prompts, likely because Google is still testing reception and the rate of return.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by owl on Saturday August 19, @01:56PM
Cory Doctorow's "enshittification" in action.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday August 19, @02:03PM
As long as you go to a site that shits on your preference, well, stop using that site.
It may be hard to ween yourself off of the has-anything-happened-yet bandwagon, but it will make your life so much more worth living.
Stop the abuse of your choice, simply vote by not visiting them.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday August 19, @02:05PM
For me, should youtube shut me out for using ublock origin, I will either use yt-dlp [github.com], or failing that, do without. I don't plan to allow ads on youtube (they kept getting worse and worse, which is why they are now ublocked), and I don't feel right about paying to un-adify youtube.