And this time nobody got sued:
In early August of 2008, almost exactly 15 years ago, the Defcon hacker conference in Las Vegas was hit with one of the worst scandals in its history. Just before a group of MIT students planned to give a talk at the conference about a method they'd found to get free rides on Boston's subway system—known as the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority—the MBTA sued them and obtained a restraining order to prevent them from speaking. The talk was canceled, but not before the hackers' slides were widely distributed to conference attendees and published online.
In the summer of 2021, 15-year-olds Matty Harris and Zachary Bertocchi were riding the Boston subway when Harris told Bertocchi about a Wikipedia article he'd read that mentioned this moment in hacker history. The two teenagers, both students at Medford Vocational Technical High School in Boston, began musing about whether they could replicate the MIT hackers' work, and maybe even get free subway rides.
They figured it had to be impossible. "We assumed that because that was more than a decade earlier, and it had got heavy publicity, that they would have fixed it," Harris says.
Bertocchi skips to the end of the story: "They didn't."
Now, after two years of work, that pair of teens and two fellow hacker friends, Noah Gibson and Scott Campbell, have presented the results of their research at the Defcon hacker conference in Las Vegas. In fact, they not only replicated the MIT hackers' 2008 tricks, but took them a step further. [...]
[...] In contrast to the Defcon subway-hacking blowup of 2008—and in a sign of how far companies and government agencies have come in their relationship with the cybersecurity community—the four hackers say the MBTA didn't threaten to sue them or try to block their Defcon talk. Instead, it invited them to the transit authority headquarters earlier this year to deliver a presentation on the vulnerabilities they'd found. Then the MBTA politely asked that they obscure part of their technique to make it harder for other hackers to replicate.
The hackers say the MBTA hasn't actually fixed the vulnerabilities they discovered and instead appears to be waiting for an entirely new subway card system that it plans to roll out in 2025. When WIRED reached out to the MBTA, its director of communications, Joe Pesaturo, responded in a statement that "the MBTA was pleased that the students reached out and worked collaboratively with the fare collection team."
[...] So are all four of them using their CharlieCard-hacking technique to roam the Boston subway system for free? "No comment."
For now, the hacker team is just happy to be able to give their talk without the heavy-handed censorship that the MBTA attempted with its lawsuit 15 years ago. Harris argues that the MBTA likely learned its lesson from that approach, which only drew attention to the hackers' findings. "It's great that they're not doing that now—that they're not shooting themselves in the foot. And it's a lot less stressful for everyone," Harris says.
He's also glad, on the other hand, that the MBTA took such a hardline approach to the 2008 talk that it got his attention and kickstarted the group's research almost a decade and a half later. "If they hadn't done that," Harris says, "we wouldn't be here."
Their presentation [PDF].