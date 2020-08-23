Study of traditional society in Amazon suggests why evolution hasn't purged harmful variant:
Roughly one in five people are born with at least one copy of a gene variant called APOE4 that makes them more prone to heart disease and Alzheimer's disease in old age. That the variant is so common poses an evolutionary mystery: If it decreases our fitness, why hasn't APOE4 been purged from the human population over time?
Now, a study of nearly 800 women in a traditional society in the Amazon finds that those with the disease-promoting variant had slightly more children. Such a fertility benefit may have allowed the gene to persist during human evolution despite its harmful effects for older people today.
[...] The APOE gene encodes apolipoprotein E, a molecule that helps the body transport cholesterol in the blood. There are three main variants and people can inherit a mix from their parents, with the one called APOE3 being much more common than APOE4. In populations of European ancestry, having one copy of APOE4 raises a person's risk of cardiovascular disease and triples their odds of developing Alzheimer's disease; those with two copies face a 12-fold or higher risk of the brain condition.
[...] University of Copenhagen epidemiologist Rudolf Westendorp notes that his team, which saw a similar result in a Ghanaian population, has also observed such a trade-off in families with another cholesterol-related gene variant that raises heart disease risks: In the 19th century when many people died from infections, carriers actually lived longer. "In the past, carriers of that gene had a survival benefit, which explains why the variants are present nowadays," he says.
But although the new study's "approach is quite interesting," the fertility link poses a new puzzle, says geneticist Tábita Hünemeier at the University of São Paulo. The fertility boost is "so great" that natural selection should have led to a much higher frequency of APOE4 in the Tsimané, she suggests.
Alzheimer's and heart disease rates are low even among older Tsimané people, perhaps because of their active lifestyle, Trumble's group has reported. But he says APOE4 could still have detrimental effects that balance the benefits—it may reduce fertility in men, for example, or decrease child survival. "Our next step is to figure out whether there are disadvantages at certain life stages," he says.
