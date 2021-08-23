Stories
Research Shows Zinc-air Batteries Could be the Future of Powering Electric Vehicles

posted by hubie on Monday August 21, @10:55PM   Printer-friendly
from the transportation dept.
Science

taylorvich writes:

https://techxplore.com/news/2023-08-zinc-air-batteries-future-powering-electric.html

Zinc-air batteries have emerged as a better alternative to lithium in a recent Edith Cowan University (ECU) study into the advancement of sustainable battery systems.

ECU's Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Azhar led the project which discovered lithium-ion batteries, although a popular choice for electric vehicles around the world, face limitations related to cost, finite resources, and safety concerns. The work is published in the journal EcoMat.
...
A zinc–air battery consists of a zinc negative electrode and an air positive electrode.
...
ECU's breakthrough has enabled engineers to use a combination of new materials, such as carbon, cheaper iron and cobalt based minerals to redesign zinc-air batteries.
"The new design has been so efficient it suppressed the internal resistance of batteries, and their voltage was close to the theoretical voltage which resulted in a high peak power density and ultra-long stability," Dr. Azhar said.

