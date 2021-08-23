A non-profit called the Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA) has been formed by Oracle, SUSE, CIQ, and other organizations that make Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and CentOS rebuilds.

The OpenELA homepage opens with some strong, even confrontational words: "No subscriptions. No passwords. No barriers. Freeloaders welcome." That's a reference to the drama around RHEL and the recently erected paywall around its source code.

The non-profit's primary backers naturally all issued statements: Oracle, SUSE, and CIQ.

[...] . The Reg FOSS Desk is reminded strongly of UnitedLinux, an organization founded in 2002 to offer an enterprise Linux distro mainly distinguished by being, well, not Red Hat. A year later, it offered certification, but after emitting a SUSE-based version 1.0 product, it disappeared.

What is chiefly notable by its absence from the OpenELA membership list is the main other modern RHEL rebuild AlmaLinux, which is backed by CloudLinux – as well as AMD and some others. AlmaLinux is also notable because it's also endorsed by CERN and FermiLab, although the latter formerly had their own RHEL rebuild, the now-dormant Scientific Linux. Another AlmaLinux backer, Sine Nomina Associates, formerly offered the ClefOS rebuild of CentOS for IBM z.

The other academic-sponsored RHEL rebuild whose name is thus far missing from the list is Springdale Linux, formerly if less euphoniously known as PUIAS Linux, after its parent organizations, Princeton University and the Institute of Advanced Studies. After issuing a cautious comment about Red Hat's source code distribution changes, it has gone quiet.

[...] . We note with some amusement that Microsoft's Linux container distro CBL Mariner, version 2.0.2 of which appeared Thursday, is also RPM-based. Perhaps the Seattle giant might like to join the OpenELA, too.