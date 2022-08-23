from the Mystery-cleaning-service-3000 dept.
Autonomous Products Like Robot Vacuums Make Our Lives Easier. But Do They Deprive Us of Meaningful Experiences?
[...] Whether it is cleaning homes or mowing lawns, consumers increasingly delegate manual tasks to autonomous products. These gadgets operate without human oversight and free consumers from mundane chores. However, anecdotal evidence suggests that people feel a sense of satisfaction when they complete household chores. Are autonomous products such as robot vacuums and cooking machines depriving consumers from meaningful experiences?
This new research shows that, despite unquestionable benefits such as gains in efficiency and convenience, autonomous products strip away a source of meaning in life. As a result, consumers are hesitant to buy these products.
The researchers argue that manual labor is an important source of meaning in life. This is in line with research showing that everyday tasks have value—chores such as cleaning may not make us happy, but they add meaning to our lives. As de Bellis explains, "Our studies show that 'meaning of manual labor' causes consumers to reject autonomous products. For example, these consumers have a more negative attitude toward autonomous products and are also more prone to believe in the disadvantages of autonomous products relative to their advantages."
[...] This study demonstrates that the perceived meaning of manual labor (MML) – a novel concept introduced by the researchers – is key to predicting the adoption of autonomous products. Poletti says that "Consumers with a high MML tend to resist the delegation of manual tasks to autonomous products, irrespective of whether these tasks are central to one's identity or not. Marketers can start by segmenting consumers into high and low MML consumers." Unlike other personality variables that can only be reliably measured using complex psychometric scales, the extent of consumers' MML might be assessed simply by observing their behavioral characteristics, such as whether consumers tend to do the dishes by hand, whether they prefer a manual car transmission, or what type of activities and hobbies they pursue. Activities like woodworking, cookery, painting, and fishing are likely predictors of high MML. Similarly, companies can measure likes on social media for specific activities and hobbies that involve manual labor. Finally, practitioners can ask consumers to rate the degree to which manual versus cognitive tasks are meaningful to them. Having segmented consumers according to their MML, marketers can better target and focus their messages and efforts.
Journal Reference:
de Bellis, E., Johar, G. V., & Poletti, N. (2023). Meaning of Manual Labor Impedes Consumer Adoption of Autonomous Products. Journal of Marketing, 2023. https://doi.org/10.1177/00222429231171841
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday August 23, @01:23PM
What are these magical experiences people gain from vacuuming? I don't think I gained any kind of meaningful experiences from it. It's dull and boring and I hate doing it. It used to be that I could sometimes see the dust trails on the floor from where I usually walked and places on the floor that had been untouched by the human foot for months. Technology have solved that issue.
Apparently I should be feeling satisfaction, for a job well done. The problem is that vacuuming, and a lot of other cleaning chores, are next to being Sisyphus assignments. Some of them are just soul crushing. There is very little enjoyment gained from doing them. So I am not sure it actually gives my life meaning or purpose. If anything it just shows how pointless some of the things are. There is no perceived meaning involved or gained by vacuuming. It's somewhat noisy, it annoying that you have to drag it from to room, connecting and unconnecting the power, changing the bag ... Vacuuming is just soul crushing.
That said I do kind of enjoy doing the dishes by hand even tho it's mostly a practical issue since it would take to long for me to fill the machine by myself. I cook basically all my own meals from more or less scratch to. It's an hour or so away from doing what I normally do all day - stare at screen(s).
In general tho I find that boring(?) manual tasks do sometimes make or help me think. So instead of just sitting staring at a screen it helps to go and do something, cooking, dishes or just going for a walk. Vacuuming on the other hand is not on the list. Best left to the little bot. In some regard just playing a computer games helps to, it usually doesn't involve to much thinking to do so you can think of the important things as you do something instead of just staring.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Kell on Wednesday August 23, @01:26PM
Anyone who tells you you should be gratified by drudgery fancies themselves your master.
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.