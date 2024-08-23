"US copyright law protects only works of human creation," judge writes:
Art generated entirely by artificial intelligence cannot be copyrighted because "human authorship is an essential part of a valid copyright claim," a federal judge ruled on Friday.
The US Copyright Office previously rejected plaintiff Stephen Thaler's application for a copyright because the work lacked human authorship, and he challenged the decision in US District Court for the District of Columbia. Thaler and the Copyright Office both moved for summary judgment in motions that "present the sole issue of whether a work generated entirely by an artificial system absent human involvement should be eligible for copyright," Judge Beryl Howell's memorandum opinion issued Friday noted.
Howell denied Thaler's motion for summary judgment, granted the Copyright Office's motion, and ordered that the case be closed.
Thaler sought a copyright for an image titled, "A Recent Entrance to Paradise," which was produced by a computer program that he developed, the ruling said. In his application for a copyright, he identified the author as the Creativity Machine, the name of his software.
Thaler's application "explained the work had been 'autonomously created by a computer algorithm running on a machine,' but that plaintiff sought to claim the copyright of the 'computer-generated work' himself 'as a work-for-hire to the owner of the Creativity Machine,'" Howell wrote. "The Copyright Office denied the application on the basis that the work 'lack[ed] the human authorship necessary to support a copyright claim,' noting that copyright law only extends to works created by human beings."
[...] In the Friday ruling on copyright of an AI-generated image, Judge Howell wrote that Thaler attempted "to complicate the issues presented by devoting a substantial portion of his briefing to the viability of various legal theories under which a copyright in the computer's work would transfer to him, as the computer's owner; for example, by operation of common law property principles or the work-for-hire doctrine." But these arguments "put the cart before the horse" because they only address "to whom a valid copyright should have been registered," not whether a copyright can be granted for a work generated without human involvement, Howell wrote.
"United States copyright law protects only works of human creation," Howell wrote.
[...] Thaler pointed out that the Copyright Act does not define the word "author." But Howell wrote that the law's "'authorship' requirement as presumptively being human rests on centuries of settled understanding."
[...] The US Constitution conceived of copyrights and patents "as forms of property that the government was established to protect, and it was understood that recognizing exclusive rights in that property would further the public good by incentivizing individuals to create and invent... Non-human actors need no incentivization with the promise of exclusive rights under United States law, and copyright was therefore not designed to reach them."
Copyright has never stretched far enough "to protect works generated by new forms of technology operating absent any guiding human hand, as plaintiff urges here. Human authorship is a bedrock requirement of copyright," Howell wrote.
[...] Future cases are likely to present more challenging legal questions "regarding how much human input is necessary to qualify the user of an AI system as an 'author' of a generated work" and "how to assess the originality of AI-generated works where the systems may have been trained on unknown pre-existing works," Howell wrote. But Thaler's case "is not nearly so complex."
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Thursday August 24, @10:11PM
Wex says a derivative work is a copyrighted (or copyrightable) work that comes from another work. If an AI's work product isn't copyrightable, does that mean it can't produce derivative works?
(I'm not asking if the AI *is* a derivative work; That one will need someone smarter than me.)