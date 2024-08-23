23/08/24/0037245 story
posted by hubie on Friday August 25, @02:36AM
Sometimes you just can't beat the original summary:
Some aspects of our Universe, like the strength of gravity's pull, the speed of light, and the mass of an electron, don't have any underlying explanation for why they have the values they do. For each aspect like this, a fundamental constant is required to "lock in" the specific value that we observe these properties take on in our Universe. All told, we need 26 fundamental constants to explain the known Universe: the Standard Model plus gravity. But even with that, some mysteries still remain unsolved.
Ask Ethan explains what these constants are, and 4 puzzles that might mandate more.
