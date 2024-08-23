from the new-meaning-for-fish-and-chips dept.
Microchips in the Parmigiano and Other Ways Europeans Are Fighting Fake Food:
Parmigiano-Reggiano producers are seeking new ways to protect the market for the world-famous pasta topping. Their latest trick to beat counterfeiters is edible microchips.
Italian producers of parmesan cheese have been fighting against imitations for years. Now, makers of Parmigiano-Reggiano, as the original parmesan cheese is officially called, are slapping the microchips on their 90-pound cheese wheels as part of an endless cat-and-mouse game between makers of authentic and fake products.
"We keep fighting with new methods," said Alberto Pecorari, who is in charge of protecting Parmigiano's authenticity for the consortium representing producers. "We won't give up."
Other European food producers are also going to ever greater lengths to protect their hallowed brand names against knockoffs. Guaranteeing food authenticity is big business in the European Union and more than 3,500 EU products have received protected status in addition to Italy's Parmigiano, including Greek feta cheese, French Champagne and Italian Parma raw ham.
[...] New methods to guarantee the origin of products are being used across the EU. Some wineries are putting serial numbers, invisible ink and holograms on their bottles. So-called DNA fingerprinting of milk bacteria pioneered in Switzerland, which isn't in the EU, is now being tested inside the bloc as a method for identifying cheese.
QR codes are also proliferating, including on individual portions of pre-sliced Prosciutto di San Daniele, a raw ham similar to Prosciutto di Parma. A smartphone can be used to show information such as how long the prosciutto has been aged and when it was sliced.
[...] The new silicon chips, made by Chicago-based p-Chip, use blockchain technology to authenticate data that can trace the cheese as far back as the producer of the milk used. The chips have been in advanced testing on more than 100,000 Parmigiano wheels for more than a year. The consortium of producers wants to be sure the chips can stand up to Parmigiano's aging requirement, which is a minimum of one year and can exceed three years for some varieties.
Drugmaker Merck KGaA will soon begin using the chips, which are also being tested in the automotive industry to guarantee the authenticity of car parts. The chips could eventually be used on livestock, crops or medicine stored in liquid nitrogen.
[...] In lab tests, the chips sat for three weeks in a mock-up of stomach acid without leaking any dangerous material. Eibon went a step further, eating one without suffering any ill effects, but he isn't touting that lest p-Chip face accusations it is tracking people, something that isn't possible because the chips can't be read remotely and can't be read once they are ingested.
"We don't want to be known as the company accused of tracking people," said Eibon. "I ate one of the chips and nobody is tracking me, except my wife, and she uses a different method."
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Friday August 25, @12:18PM (1 child)
For non Europeans: products with a local name are protected by law in the EU. Other regions are not allowed to label their products with a protected name, like Champagne or Parma ham.
I wonder how long this is going to work, before someone tries to get around this with a batch of fake 'edible' microchips from China.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @12:23PM
The chip makers should hurry and get an appellation applied to them so that you can tell the difference between their chips and the ones from China!