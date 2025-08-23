https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/08/hell-freezes-over-as-apple-supports-right-to-repair-bill/
Somewhere, ol' Beelzebub is putting on his thickest coat because Apple has endorsed a right-to-repair bill, suggesting hell has frozen over. In a letter dated August 22, Apple showed its support for California's right-to-repair bill, SB 244, after spending years combatting DIY repair efforts.
As reported by TechCrunch, the letter, written to California state Senator Susan Eggman, declared that Apple supports SB 244 and urged the legislature to pass it.
[...] The bill has been praised by right-to-repair activists like iFixit, who says the bill goes further than right-to-repair laws passed in Minnesota and New York. Minnesota's law was considered the most all-encompassing right-to-repair legislation yet. Some activists, though, lamented that companies aren't required to sell parts and tools for devices not actively sold. California's bill, however, keeps vendors on the hook for three years after the last date of manufacture if the product is $50 to $99.99 and seven years if it's over $99.99.
The bill also allows a city, county, or state to bring a related case to superior court rather than only a state attorney general, as noted by iFixit's blog post Wednesday.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Saturday August 26, @04:34PM
To be sure apple has no interest other than to mitigate what could be legislation that would take all choice about repairability from them. With them bribing/lobbying to keep them in control of the situation. The current support time frames don't hurt them. Apple already has a longer life cycle than most other manufacturers. Those support numbers should be ten years minimum though.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday August 26, @04:49PM (1 child)
Apple supporting right to repair is like John Deere making farming equipment farmers can repair themselves: it's a completely impossible 360.
Nobody has figured out what Apple's angle is exactly yet, but you can bet a shiny dollar it's exceptionally devious and designed to utter gut any right-to-repair effort in California or anywhere else. And I'm willing to be even pro-right-to-repair activists will be in awe and admiration when they finally discover how devious and clever Apple's scheme had been all along.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday August 26, @04:56PM
> Nobody has figured out what Apple's angle is exactly yet ...
Really? I think it was in the last sentence of the third paragraph in the summary above: "... keeps vendors on the hook for three years after the last date of manufacture if the product is $50 to $99.99 and seven years if it's over $99.99."
So if they endorse this it could be cheaper for them, or someone else, to repair it then to have to replace the whole unit. So they either have to have very very short manufacturing cycles or they will be on the hook for repairs and replacements. Cycles are probably not viable to make shorter, I guess they could if they just change one little detail and then claim it's a new product, so that leaves repairs or replacements then. Most Apples products are in the $99.99+ market (seriously do they sell anything below that?) so that would be a seven year hook then. Which is definitively longer then the normal manufacturing cycle.
So it's not cause Apple found God, or Beelzebub, it's just the cheapest and most viable solution for them and the almighty $.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday August 26, @04:51PM
The Right to Repair is about more than reducing e-waste (and waste) and consumer expense. It's about the right to be more self-sufficient, the right to explore, the right to learn from others. Without this right, corporations can make us more dependent than ever, more vulnerable to price gouging, and most damaging of all, more passive. Trying to dumb us all down.
l have disliked Apple for years, for this very reason. Their whole "ease of use" selling point was too much mere infantilization. I don't trust this report that seems to suggest Apple has had a huge change of heart. And reading the article more closely, they've loaded their agreement with all kinds of conditions, such as, the "genuine parts" crap that auto manufacturers have been pulling for years.