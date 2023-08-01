from the godzilla-and-co. dept.
Fukushima's Water Release: What We Know
Japan has announced plans to release wastewater from the stricken Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant into the ocean starting [this past] Thursday. Here is what we know about the release, how the water has been treated and concerns around the safety of the exercise.
Around 100,000 liters (26,500 gallons) of contaminated water—from cooling the crippled plant's reactors as well as groundwater and rain seeping in—is collected at the site in northeast Japan every day. Some 1.34 million tons—equivalent to almost 540 Olympic pools—are now stored in around a thousand steel containers at the seaside site, and now there is no more space, authorities say.
Japan decided in 2021, after years of discussion, that it would release at most around 500,000 liters per day into the sea via a pipe one kilometer (0.6 miles) long. Plant operator TEPCO says that a special filtering system called ALPS has removed all radioactive elements—including caesium and strontium—except tritium.
TEPCO has said it has diluted the water to reduce radioactivity levels to 1,500 becquerels per liter (Bq/L), far below the national safety standard of 60,000 Bq/L.
Tony Hooker, nuclear expert from the University of Adelaide, said that the level of tritium is well below the World Health Organization drinking water limit of 10,000 Bq/L. "Tritium is regularly released from nuclear power facilities into waterways worldwide," Hooker told AFP. "For decades (there have been) no evidential detrimental environmental or health effects," he said.
Japan Wastewater Release Sparks Wave of Misinformation in China
Japan's release of wastewater has sparked a wave of misinformation in China about nuclear contamination in the Pacific Ocean, with viral posts promoting wild theories that lack scientific backing.
[...] In China, state-linked outlets have drawn links to the fictional monster Godzilla, promoted a campy song decrying Japan for polluting the Pacific and fish merchants were pelted with comments doubting the safety of their products.
[...] "Of course [the discharge] should be opposed!" prominent nationalist commentator Hu Xijin wrote on Weibo. "It's polluting oceans and creating known long-term risks that we don't quite understand."
Government officials have also weighed in, with Beijing's Consul General in Belfast Zhang Meifang posting an animation on social media platform X—which is banned in China—of Godzilla surrounded by flames.
[...] And the false belief that iodized salt can protect against radiation—as well as fears that sea salt from the Pacific might be contaminated—has prompted panic buying of the seasoning in China.