Workplace burnout is widespread and has a detrimental effect on employee performance, wellbeing, and the overall productivity of the organisation. The literature contains numerous studies exploring the causes and mechanisms of workplace burnout; however, the role of personal relationships in this context has not received sufficient attention.

Burnout causes significant mental fatigue and manifests through emotional exhaustion, depersonalisation (a state in which individuals feel disconnected from their body, thoughts, or emotions), and a decline in personal fulfilment.

[...] The study findings indicate that as the level of marital satisfaction increases, the risk of burnout decreases, and this correlation is more pronounced in men. The researchers attribute these findings to disparities in social roles and stereotypes attributed to men and women, along with variations in expectations related to marriage and career.

When it comes to women, depersonalisation characterised by a sense of detachment from colleagues and clients and a decrease in empathy and compassion has a greater impact on the development of burnout. For men, the most significant factor is emotional fatigue from being overwhelmed with requests and feeling incapable of effectively managing them.

The researchers suggest that depersonalisation experienced by women is linked to the societal expectations and social roles commonly imposed on them within the professional realm. [...]

The findings reveal that men who experience greater professional success also tend to have higher levels of satisfaction with their personal relationships. No such correlation has been found for women. According to the researchers, this suggests that support in one's personal life may play a more significant role in facilitating workplace success for men compared to women.

The researchers emphasise that for organisations, understanding the specific aspects of employee burnout can serve as a valuable tool in managing stressful situations and enhancing motivation.