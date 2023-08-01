Stories
Longevity Gene from Naked Mole Rats Extends Lifespan of Mice

posted by mrpg on Tuesday August 29, @08:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the lifespan dept.
Science

taylorvich writes:

Longevity gene from naked mole rats extends lifespan of mice

In a groundbreaking endeavor, researchers at the University of Rochester have successfully transferred a longevity gene from naked mole rats to mice, resulting in improved health and an extension of the mouse's lifespan.

Naked mole rats, known for their long lifespans and exceptional resistance to age-related diseases, have long captured the attention of the scientific community. By introducing a specific gene responsible for enhanced cellular repair and protection into mice, the Rochester researchers have opened exciting possibilities for unlocking the secrets of aging and extending human lifespan.

"Our study provides a proof of principle that unique longevity mechanisms that evolved in long-lived mammalian species can be exported to improve the lifespans of other mammals," says Vera Gorbunova, the Doris Johns Cherry Professor of biology and medicine at Rochester.

Original Submission


This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @08:19PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @08:19PM (#1322359)

    Who wants to live longer in this world?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @08:33PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @08:33PM (#1322361)

      Me. I like to watch.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @08:53PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @08:53PM (#1322368)

        I would like to also, from a safe distance

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @08:33PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @08:33PM (#1322362)

    What do you want extended? Life or penis?

