Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Excel Gets Containerized, Cloud-based Python Analytics and Visualization Powers

posted by hubie on Wednesday August 30, @07:24PM   Printer-friendly
from the we-all-need-more-Excel-formulas-in-our-lives dept.
News

upstart writes:

Excel gets containerized, cloud-based Python analytics and visualization powers:

If you're decent in Python (or aspire to be) but don't have the chops for advanced data work in Excel, Microsoft now offers the kind of peanut butter-and-chocolate combination that you may consider a gift. At least until it goes behind the paywall.

Microsoft's Stefan Kinnestrand, writing about "the best of both worlds for data analysis and visualization," writes that this public preview of Python in Excel will allow spreadsheet tinkerers to "manipulate and explore data in Excel using Python plots and libraries and then use Excel's formulas, charts, and PivotTables to further refine your insights."

Microsoft partnered with Python analytics repository Anaconda to bring libraries like Pandas, Statsmodels, and Matplotlib into Excel. Python in Excel runs on Microsoft's cloud servers, and the company is touting the security that should offer. Python runs in isolated containers, with no access to devices, your network, or user tokens, Microsoft states. Python and Excel can only really talk to each other through limited functions—xl() and =PY()—that can only return code results, not macros, VBA code, or other data, Microsoft claims.

[...] It will be interesting to see how Python's integration into Excel works out. It's a very specialized, cloud-hosted, and seemingly containerized and secured code offering. But Office apps' history with Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) scripts and macros has a long history of exploits, patches, and more exploits. Early last year, Microsoft all but banned downloaded macros in Office unless someone goes out of their way to get infected. Barring that, it's an intriguing expansion of a code environment that is already Turing complete.

Original Submission


«  A Century Online for $38k
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Excel Gets Containerized, Cloud-based Python Analytics and Visualization Powers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.