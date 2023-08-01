In large metropolitan areas, tourists are often easy to spot because they're far more inclined than locals to gaze upward at the surrounding skyscrapers. Security experts say this same tourist dynamic is a dead giveaway in virtually all computer intrusions that lead to devastating attacks like data theft and ransomware, and that more organizations should set simple virtual tripwires that sound the alarm when authorized users and devices are spotted exhibiting this behavior.

In a blog post published last month, Cisco Talos said it was seeing a worrisome "increase in the rate of high-sophistication attacks on network infrastructure." Cisco's warning comes amid a flurry of successful data ransom and state-sponsored cyber espionage attacks targeting some of the most well-defended networks on the planet.

But despite their increasing complexity, a great many initial intrusions that lead to data theft could be nipped in the bud if more organizations started looking for the telltale signs of newly-arrived cybercriminals behaving like network tourists, Cisco says.

"One of the most important things to talk about here is that in each of the cases we've seen, the threat actors are taking the type of 'first steps' that someone who wants to understand (and control) your environment would take," Cisco's Hazel Burton wrote. "Examples we have observed include threat actors performing a 'show config,' 'show interface,' 'show route,' 'show arp table' and a 'show CDP neighbor.' All these actions give the attackers a picture of a router's perspective of the network, and an understanding of what foothold they have."