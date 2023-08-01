from the like-a-canary-in-a-honey-pot dept.
Tourists Give Themselves Away by Looking Up. So Do Most Network Intruders.
In large metropolitan areas, tourists are often easy to spot because they're far more inclined than locals to gaze upward at the surrounding skyscrapers. Security experts say this same tourist dynamic is a dead giveaway in virtually all computer intrusions that lead to devastating attacks like data theft and ransomware, and that more organizations should set simple virtual tripwires that sound the alarm when authorized users and devices are spotted exhibiting this behavior.
In a blog post published last month, Cisco Talos said it was seeing a worrisome "increase in the rate of high-sophistication attacks on network infrastructure." Cisco's warning comes amid a flurry of successful data ransom and state-sponsored cyber espionage attacks targeting some of the most well-defended networks on the planet.
But despite their increasing complexity, a great many initial intrusions that lead to data theft could be nipped in the bud if more organizations started looking for the telltale signs of newly-arrived cybercriminals behaving like network tourists, Cisco says.
"One of the most important things to talk about here is that in each of the cases we've seen, the threat actors are taking the type of 'first steps' that someone who wants to understand (and control) your environment would take," Cisco's Hazel Burton wrote. "Examples we have observed include threat actors performing a 'show config,' 'show interface,' 'show route,' 'show arp table' and a 'show CDP neighbor.' All these actions give the attackers a picture of a router's perspective of the network, and an understanding of what foothold they have."
"Many people have pointed out that there are a handful of commands that are overwhelmingly run by attackers on compromised hosts (and seldom ever by regular users/usage)," the Thinkst website explains. "Reliably alerting when a user on your code-sign server runs whoami.exe can mean the difference between catching a compromise in week-1 (before the attackers dig in) and learning about the attack on CNN."
These canaries — or "canary tokens" — are meant to be embedded inside regular files, acting much like a web beacon or web bug that tracks when someone opens an email.
"Imagine doing that, but for file reads, database queries, process executions or patterns in log files," the Canary Tokens documentation explains. "Canarytokens does all this and more, letting you implant traps in your production systems rather than setting up separate honeypots."
[...] Meer says canary tokens are as likely to trip up attackers as they are "red teams," security experts hired or employed by companies seeking to continuously probe their own computer systems and networks for security weaknesses.
"The concept and use of canary tokens has made me very hesitant to use credentials gained during an engagement, versus finding alternative means to an end goal," wrote Shubham Shah, a penetration tester and co-founder of the security firm Assetnote. "If the aim is to increase the time taken for attackers, canary tokens work well."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Opportunist on Thursday August 31, @09:43AM
Checking whether the network environment is reachable, what servers can be reached, the status of the interfaces, routing and arp tables and network neighborhood is pretty much exactly what I'd expect a network tech to check when he's trying to find out what the hell is wrong with the router.
I.e. the only reason why he would even connect to it in the first place.