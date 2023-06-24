from the will-this-be-on-the-exam? dept.
From a pool of 32 university-level courses from eight disciplines, from political science to computer science, the average university student is being surpassed by ChatGPT. Exceptions in Maths, which is odd since it's basically a giant calculator, and with tick questions, that it apparently can't identify and detect properly.
It is not made clear the level of the courses beyond that it mainly appears to be undergraduate courses, there should still be a difference between first and last year in level. Perhaps there is a difference from first year courses where it's mostly a matter of reciting known facts and data to the later half when the requirements of more critical thinking and interpretation and analysis is required.
Other findings include that AI plagiarism detecting is poor and mostly unable to tell which text was written by a human and which is regurgitated AI text blobs.
Alternatively it could also be that the average student have just gotten worse over the years. The bottom end of the spectrum has increased as more and more students are forced into academia.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday August 31, @07:12PM (2 children)
>The bottom end of the spectrum has increased as more and more students are forced into academia.
Yes, Academia has always done a poor job of including the broader spectrum of human beings. It takes a certain kind of bird to succeed in the Academic flock, one that can handle being shit on a lot for one thing.
While reading the summary, I was reflecting: what a poor job Academia has done of distinguishing itself as a valuable teaching tool if it hasn't managed to differentiate its students from ChatGPT.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday August 31, @07:30PM (1 child)
This is what I ponder, have the students become this bad or the model this good -- even thou it isn't very good. Still it is interesting that it's more or less even among subjects. So it's not just the "soft" topics. But I have still to really see a text of length that have been any good. So I'm not certain of where the blame or praise should be put.
(also -- trick questions, not tick questions. that fat finger spelling mistake survived from the sub.)
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday August 31, @07:44PM
I thought "tick questions" might be British for "multiple choice", because you might be said to make a "tick mark" on the box. Thanks for clearing that up.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday August 31, @07:43PM
In the 21st century, people have adapted to communicate effectively.
People write with no punctuation, no capitalization and with frequent obvious spelling errors.
Then there is attention span. A decade ago I thought of YouTube as "short attention span theater". But then came TikTok.
Software developers can converse with non developers on a wide variety of topics such as Star Trek or Babylon 5.