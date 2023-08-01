Stories
Non-Gas Giant Has 73 Times Earth's Mass, Bewildering its Discoverers

posted by hubie on Thursday August 31, @11:49PM   Printer-friendly
taylorvich writes:

https://arstechnica.com/science/2023/08/we-dont-understand-how-a-freakishly-heavy-exoplanet-could-have-formed/

Neptune-sized planet has a density similar to pure silver.

Scientists have been working on models of planet formation since before we knew exoplanets existed. Originally guided by the properties of the planets in our Solar System, these models turned out to be remarkably good at also accounting for exoplanets without an equivalent in our Solar System, like super Earths and hot Neptunes. Add in the ability of planets to move around thanks to gravitational interactions, and the properties of exoplanets could usually be accounted for.

Today, a large international team of researchers is announcing the discovery of something our models can't explain. It's roughly Neptune's size but four times more massive. Its density—well above that of iron—is compatible with either the entire planet being almost entirely solid or it having an ocean deep enough to drown entire planets. While the people who discovered it offer a couple of theories for its formation, neither is especially likely.

Journal Reference:
Naponiello, L., Mancini, L., Sozzetti, A. et al. A super-massive Neptune-sized planet. Nature (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-023-06499-2

