I recently bought an LG ULTRAGEAR monitor secondhand off of a coworker. I really love it and it's been great so far, but I ran into some minor issues with it in Linux. It works great on both Mac and Windows, but on Linux it displays just a black panel until I use the second monitor to go in and reduce the refresh rate down to 60 Hz.

This has worked decent so far but there's some issues:

It doesn't work while linux is booting up. The motherboards boot sequence is visible just fine, but as soon as control is handed over to Linux and I'd normally see a splash screen while I'm waiting for my login window, I see nothing.

It doesn't work on the login screen. This would be fine if login consistently worked on my second screen, but I need to manually switch the cables between my work computer and the desktop for the second screen and sometimes I don't feel like doing that. Even when I switch the cables, the second screen seems to be moody and doesn't always show the login screen either.

Once I've logged in and fixed the settings on my second screen it seems to go fine, unless I actually unplug the second screen. If I do, it looks like the graphics settings go reset back to default (settings that don't work) and I lose the main monitor too.