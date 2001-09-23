from the 6.3-hours-to-sleep dept.
19-Hour Days for a Billion Years of Earth's History: Study:
It's tough accomplishing everything we want to get done in a day. But it would have been even more difficult had we lived earlier in Earth's history.
Although we take the 24-hour day for granted, in Earth's deep past, days were even shorter.
Day length was shorter because the Moon was closer. "Over time, the Moon has stolen Earth's rotational energy to boost it into a higher orbit farther from Earth," said Ross Mitchell, geophysicist at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and lead author of a new study published in Nature Geoscience.
"Most models of Earth's rotation predict that day length was consistently shorter and shorter going back in time," said Uwe Kirscher, co-author of the study and a research fellow now at Curtin University in Australia.
But a slow and steady change in day length going back in time is not what Mitchell and Kirscher found.
[Continues...]
Journal Reference:
[...] One unproven theory is that day length might have stalled at a constant value in Earth's distant past. In addition to tides in the ocean related to the pull of the Moon, Earth also has solar tides related to the atmosphere heating up during daytime.
Solar atmospheric tides are not as strong as lunar oceanic tides, but this would not always have been the case. When Earth was rotating faster in the past, the tug of the Moon would have been much weaker. Unlike the pull of the Moon, the Sun's tide instead pushes Earth. So while the Moon slows Earth's rotation down, the Sun speeds it up.
"Because of this, if in the past these two opposite forces were to have become been equal to each other, such a tidal resonance would have caused Earth's day length to stop changing and to have remained constant for some time," said Kirscher.
And that's exactly what the new data compilation showed.
Earth's day length appears to have stopped its long-term increase and flatlined at about 19 hours roughly between two to one billion years ago—"the billion years," Mitchell noted, "commonly referred to as the 'boring' billion."
The timing of the stalling intriguingly lies between the two largest rises in oxygen. Timothy Lyons of the University California, Riverside, who was not involved in the study, said, "It's fascinating to think that the evolution of the Earth's rotation could have affected the evolving composition of the atmosphere."
The new study thus supports the idea that Earth's rise to modern oxygen levels had to wait for longer days for photosynthetic bacteria to generate more oxygen each day.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 02, @01:19PM
so i can sleep more... like it's going to go that way.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 02, @01:49PM
OT, but an 18 hour day reminded me of this story:
A long time ago I signed up to help a friend on the bicycle Race Across AMerica (RAAM). His crew chief decided that the nine support people should be on an 18 hour cycle instead of 24 hours, two 6 hour shifts and a 6 hour sleep. First shift might be in the minivan following our rider, providing navigation/tactics, food/drink and encouragement. Then second shift in the motor home, often leaving the race route to shop for supplies and generally being the "mother ship" for the whole team. Then catch some zzz's in the back of the motorhome for the last 6 hours.
Compared to the previous year with a 24 hour cycle (3 x 8 hour shifts), the theory was that only being on station for 12 hours instead of 16 should reduce the chance of errors due to exhaustion. Also, 18 has the extra advantage that over the 8+ days of the event each of the crew members spent time working and sleeping when it was light and dark outside.
During the event it worked out well, maybe a little trouble sleeping in the daytime for me but that could have also been from the general level of excitement about the ongoing race.
After the event it was kind of like jet lag...but for a month. It wasn't pleasant, waking up and dozing at all odd hours of the 24 hour normal cycle.