Metaverse could put a dent in global warming:
For many technology enthusiasts, the metaverse – a virtual 3D environment in which the physical and digital worlds converge – has the potential to transform almost every facet of human life, from work to education to entertainment.
New Cornell research shows the metaverse could have environmental benefits, too: lowering the global surface temperature by up to 0.02 degrees Celsius before the end of the century.
[...] The team used AI-based modeling to analyze data from key sectors – technology, energy, environment and business – to anticipate the growth of metaverse usage and the impact of its most promising applications: remote work, virtual traveling, distance learning, gaming and non-fungible tokens.
The researchers projected metaverse expansion through 2050 along three different trajectories – slow, nominal and fast – and they looked to previous technologies, such as television, the internet and the iPhone, for insight into how quickly that adoption might occur. They also factored in the amount of energy that increasing usage would consume. The modeling suggested that within 30 years, the technology would be adopted by more than 90% of the population.
"One thing that did surprise us is that this metaverse is going to grow much quicker than what we expected," You said. "Look at earlier technologies – TV, for instance. It took decades to be eventually adopted by everyone. Now we are really in an age of technology explosion. Think of our smartphones. They grew very fast."
Currently, two of the biggest industry drivers of metaverse development are Meta (formerly Facebook, which believed in the technology so much it rebranded itself) and Microsoft, both of which contributed to the study. Meta has been focusing on individual experiences, such as gaming, while Microsoft specializes in business solutions, including remote conferencing and distance learning.
[...] These findings could help policymakers understand how metaverse industry growth can accelerate progress towards achieving net-zero emissions targets and spur more flexible decarbonization strategies. Metaverse-based remote working, distance learning and virtual tourism could be promoted to improve air quality. In addition to alleviating air pollutant emissions, the reduction of transportation and commercial energy usage could help transform the way energy is distributed, with more energy supply going towards the residential sector.
Journal Reference:
Ning Zhaoa and Fengqi You, The growing metaverse sector can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10 Gt CO2e in the united states by 2050, Energy Environ. Sci., 2023,16, 2382-2397 DOI: https://doi.org/10.1039/D3EE00081H
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Sunday September 03, @01:18PM
Guessing is so much fun. Also they missed at least one option, which may or may not be even more likely, where the Metaverse just crashes and burn like so many other technologies during the last couple of decades. We have already tried VR a few times now and each and every time it amounts to nothing. Nothing on the scale where they find it realistic that 90% of the population of the earth will be using this in the next couple of decades. They still have not found the "killerapp" for it and Metaverse meetings probably isn't the one.
Cause you know what? Even with the hassle of airports and travel it's a lot more fun to actually go to Singapore then it is to be in a virtual meeting with someone in Singapore (or any other location).
Highly optimistic.
So this is looking more and more like a Phillip Morris study then. Of cause things are going to be great with X. No negative side effects at all.
So if the Metaverse is going to lower the global surface temperature by up to 0.02 degrees Celsius, a minuscule number either way, what would happen if we didn't engage in the Metaverse and say just used Zoom/Teams/whatever instead? Or you know went back to using just telephones instead, do you really need to see the other person or their cartoon avatar or their 8k-super-realistic-I-can-see-strands-of-hair-avatar? It would have been nice if there had been some comparable options included. Instead of just spurting out that the Metaverse is here to save us from global warming. 0.02 degrees Celsius (or .036 degrees Fahrenheit?) is a far far away from the 1.5 degrees they say are needed by 2030.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 03, @01:32PM
First they attacked objective truth. Your "truth" is valid, even if it's delusional and divorced from the physical world.
Now generative AI will attack shared reality. People can't cooperate when they don't even know what's real anymore.
What better way to have that happen then to force everyone into a virtual environment while restricting where they can go in the formerly physical world. They will of course come up with all kinds of reasons why "this is a good thing" and you are a bigot for clinging to your antiquated ideas.
I doubt this will resonate with people here because they are deep deep into what passes for current normalcy. Seeing the pattern probably sounds like some insane conspiracy theory to them. That's ok though, we're both going to see who is right together.