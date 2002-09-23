from the also-12-billion-years-ago dept.
Complex organic molecules observed in a galaxy more than 12 billion light-years away from Earth:
The discovery of the molecules, which are familiar on Earth in smoke, soot and smog, demonstrates the power of Webb to help understand the complex chemistry that goes hand-in-hand with the birth of new stars even in the earliest periods of the universe's history. At least for galaxies, the new findings cast doubt on the old adage that where there's smoke, there's fire.
Using the Webb telescope, Texas A&M University astronomer Justin Spilker and collaborators found the organic molecules in a galaxy more than 12 billion light-years away. Because of its extreme distance, the light detected by the astronomers began its journey when the universe was less than 1.5 billion years old — about 10% of its current age. The galaxy was first discovered by the National Science Foundation's South Pole Telescope in 2013 and has since been studied by many observatories, including the radio telescope ALMA and the Hubble Space Telescope.
[...] The data from Webb found the telltale signature of large organic molecules akin to smog and smoke —building blocks of the same cancer-causing hydrocarbon emissions on Earth that are key contributors to atmospheric pollution. However, Spilker says the implications of galactic smoke signals are much less disastrous for their cosmic ecosystems.
"These big molecules are actually pretty common in space," Spilker explained. "Astronomers used to think they were a good sign that new stars were forming. Anywhere you saw these molecules, baby stars were also right there blazing away."
The new results from Webb show that this idea might not exactly ring true in the early universe, according to Spilker.
"Thanks to the high-definition images from Webb, we found a lot of regions with smoke but no star formation, and others with new stars forming but no smoke," Spilker added.
[...] The discovery is Webb's first detection of complex molecules in the early universe — a milestone moment that Spilker sees as a beginning rather than an end.
"These are early days for the Webb Telescope, so astronomers are excited to see all the new things it can do for us," Spilker said. "Detecting smoke in a galaxy early in the history of the universe? Webb makes this look easy. Now that we've shown this is possible for the first time, we're looking forward to trying to understand whether it's really true that where there's smoke, there's fire. Maybe we'll even be able to find galaxies that are so young that complex molecules like these haven't had time to form in the vacuum of space yet, so galaxies are all fire and no smoke. The only way to know for sure is to look at more galaxies, hopefully even further away than this one."
Journal Reference:
Spilker, J.S., Phadke, K.A., Aravena, M. et al. Spatial variations in aromatic hydrocarbon emission in a dust-rich galaxy. Nature 618, 708–711 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-023-05998-6
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday September 03, @06:07PM
The journal article at Nature is behind a paywall and the "good stuff" is censored. Anyone got access?
I was on a mild quest to figure out what exactly they discovered and I failed around the "Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon" level. For the non-chemists playing along at home, that's a broad class of stuff more or less from coke-oil byproduct like anthracene and other sources of coal smoke. Polycyclic as in horny benzene rings that are nakedly sitting way to close to the other benzene rings in the sauna. Or some might say it looks like a DND hex map, or like a moron's idea of chainmail made of benzene rings (real chainmail doesn't look like that). More or less.
I would not be overly surprised if they detected the IR spectrum of anthracene. Or maybe not.