X (Née Twitter) Wants to Collect Your Biometric Data and Employment History

X (née Twitter) wants to collect your biometric data and employment history:

X, the social network that you can access at twitter.com, is planning to collect users' biometric information, employment history, and educational history, according to an updated privacy policy. "Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes," the new policy says.

X posted the new version of its privacy policy yesterday, saying it will go into effect on September 29. The current privacy policy that doesn't include collecting biometric data and employment history will remain in effect until September 29.

The new policy says that X "may collect and use your personal information (such as your employment history, educational history, employment preferences, skills and abilities, job search activity and engagement, and so on) to recommend potential jobs for you, to share with potential employers when you apply for a job, to enable employers to find potential candidates, and to show you more relevant advertising."

The biometric data and employment history disclosures are listed in the section, "information you provide us." The policy does not say what kind of biometric data X would collect. We contacted X about the changes and will update this article if we get a response.

The privacy policy changes are being made as X plans to offer video and audio calls. "Video & audio calls coming to X," owner Elon Musk wrote today. The call feature will work on iOS, Android, Mac, and PCs and will not require a phone number, according to Musk.

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Monday September 04, @05:24PM (1 child)

    by VLM (445) on Monday September 04, @05:24PM (#1323174)

    I would also like a pony.

    • (Score: 2) by Tork on Monday September 04, @05:36PM

      by Tork (3914) on Monday September 04, @05:36PM (#1323177)
      Bear in mind the phrase "May collect" is in there in addition to a callout for what you 'provide them'. I'm only going from the summary so please take this remark for 'entertainment purposes only', but I think 'may collect' can also mean "what our AI watching your posts can infer". In other words you might not fill out a form saying "I worked at Acme from 94 to 96", but you might say "oh yeah i had to design a commemorative anvil for the movie Space Jam.", and their system goes "Acme Nov 96, got it."

      Or maybe I'm just doing a creative writing exercise. But if you're wondering what led me down that line of thought, Apple recently turned on some feature in iOS where it crawled through my SMS messages that weren't linked to a contact and, from my email I assume, it attempted to correlate those messages with a name. (a lot of business email sigs have people's names with phone numbers in them) It is doing pretty good, at least i haven't seen a false-positives yet. (Though I do wonder about how deep it's digging...) Twitter MUST be doing something like that, or at least they were before Elon went on a TK spree.
      --
      🏳️‍🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️‍🌈

  • (Score: 2) by Tork on Monday September 04, @05:25PM

    by Tork (3914) on Monday September 04, @05:25PM (#1323175)
    Why do I think this is about Elon catching people in his own org talking about him?
    --
    🏳️‍🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️‍🌈
