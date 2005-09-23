"There are several critical issues with current evaluation techniques for large language models," says Natalie Shapira, a computer scientist at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan, Israel. "It creates the illusion that they have greater capabilities than what truly exists."

That's why a growing number of researchers—computer scientists, cognitive scientists, neuroscientists, linguists—want to overhaul the way they are assessed, calling for more rigorous and exhaustive evaluation. Some think that the practice of scoring machines on human tests is wrongheaded, period, and should be ditched.

"People have been giving human intelligence tests—IQ tests and so on—to machines since the very beginning of AI," says Melanie Mitchell, an artificial-intelligence researcher at the Santa Fe Institute in New Mexico. "The issue throughout has been what it means when you test a machine like this. It doesn't mean the same thing that it means for a human."

[...] "There is a long history of developing methods to test the human mind," says Laura Weidinger, a senior research scientist at Google DeepMind. "With large language models producing text that seems so human-like, it is tempting to assume that human psychology tests will be useful for evaluating them. But that's not true: human psychology tests rely on many assumptions that may not hold for large language models."

Webb is aware of the issues he waded into. "I share the sense that these are difficult questions," he says. He notes that despite scoring better than undergrads on certain tests, GPT-3 produced absurd results on others. For example, it failed a version of an analogical reasoning test about physical objects that developmental psychologists sometimes give to kids.

[...] A lot of these tests—questions and answers—are online, says Webb: "Many of them are almost certainly in GPT-3's and GPT-4's training data, so I think we really can't conclude much of anything."

[...] The performance of large language models is brittle. Among people, it is safe to assume that someone who scores well on a test would also do well on a similar test. That's not the case with large language models: a small tweak to a test can drop an A grade to an F.

"In general, AI evaluation has not been done in such a way as to allow us to actually understand what capabilities these models have," says Lucy Cheke, a psychologist at the University of Cambridge, UK. "It's perfectly reasonable to test how well a system does at a particular task, but it's not useful to take that task and make claims about general abilities."

[...] "The assumption that cognitive or academic tests designed for humans serve as accurate measures of LLM capability stems from a tendency to anthropomorphize models and align their evaluation with human standards," says Shapira. "This assumption is misguided."

[...] The trouble is that nobody knows exactly how large language models work. Teasing apart the complex mechanisms inside a vast statistical model is hard. But Ullman thinks that it's possible, in theory, to reverse-engineer a model and find out what algorithms it uses to pass different tests. "I could more easily see myself being convinced if someone developed a technique for figuring out what these things have actually learned," he says.

"I think that the fundamental problem is that we keep focusing on test results rather than how you pass the tests."