The National Reconnaissance Office doesn't typically talk about any of its missions, but in an unusual break with precedent, the button-down spy satellite agency is taking a different tack with its next launch Tuesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
"We’re trying to be more transparent and share more information," said Chris Scolese, director of the National Reconnaissance Office, in a roundtable with reporters Monday. As more countries and companies launch missions into space, Scolese said the space environment is becoming more congested, contested, and competitive.
"It’s also becoming easier and easier to see what’s going up there," Scolese said. "We want to let people know, to some extent, what our capabilities are."
[...] The US Space Force and the NRO have numerous satellites in geosynchronous orbit, and the mission poised for liftoff Tuesday will help track potential threats to those multibillion-dollar assets.
“Geosynchronous orbit is far away," Scolese said. "Ground-based systems have a harder time seeing what’s up there. This provides us the capability of being in this same orbit, so that we’re closer to what’s happening up there. It will not be looking at the ground, it will be looking at space.”
This new mission also has a snappy code name—Silent Barker—and an eye-catching mission patch, which isn't unusual for launches with NRO spy satellites.
[...] The Silent Barker satellites will detect and continually track other objects in geosynchronous orbit, a capability that military leaders have prioritized over the last decade. In that time, Pentagon officials say there has been an escalation in "cat and mouse" games between US satellites and those operated by China and Russia.
The US military already has its own satellites capable of approaching other objects in geosynchronous orbit. These satellites, part of the Space Force's Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP), were part of an orbital dance with two Chinese military satellites last year.
The US military dispatched one of the GSSAP satellites to get a closer look at the two Chinese spacecraft, but the Chinese satellites took off in opposite directions. Then one of the Chinese spacecraft settled into a position to get a sunlit view of the Space Force surveillance satellite that had been chasing it.
So far, there haven't been reports that any of these cat-and-mouse games have resulted in either a physical or cyber attack on a US military satellite, but that's what the Silent Barker mission is designed to guard against.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday September 06, @12:06PM
NROL107 still have nothing on the ol' classic NROL39 (nothing is beyond our reach, gigantic squid engulfing the earth).