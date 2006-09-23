Apple deployments are accelerating across the global enterprise, so it’s surprising that many organizations don't properly recognize that change. Even when companies put Macs, iPhones, and iPads in the hands of their employees, they are failing to manage these deployments. It’s quite shocking.

That’s the biggest take-away from the latest Jamf research, which warns that almost half of enterprises across Europe still don’t have a formal Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) policy in place. That’s bad, as it means companies have no control over how employees connect and use corporate resources, creating a nice, soft attack surface for criminals and competitors alike.

[...] BYOD schemes can save company cash, but the real benefit is seen in the productivity, loyalty, and commitment benefits unlocked when employees gain this kind of autonomy. Still, in today’s security environment there are risks that must be managed rather than ignored.

[...] In a statement, Michael Covington, Jamf's vice president for portfolio strategy, said:

“While it is easy to get swept up in the positives surrounding 'anywhere work' programs that empower employees to work remotely on their own schedule, from any location and from any device, organizations need to examine the associated risks and decide how to manage them.

[...] Companies should also set standards — and devices that don’t meet those standards, in terms of security protection, should not gain access to corporate systems. This is all common sense stuff, really. We know the security environment is extremely challenging — even police forces are regularly hacked.

In that context, it makes total sense to think about how to manage the devices connected to your systems and to put in place the software, security, and user education it takes to protect your business environments. The cost of device management is relatively negligible compared to the consequences of a successful ransomware attack, after all.

With this in mind, it’s surprising so many European — and, by inference, global — businesses seem so poorly protected.