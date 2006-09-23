Gigabyte has released new firmware and an updated version of the Gigabyte Control Center (GCC) software for the company's Intel motherboards to solve a peculiar bug that corrupts the SPD (serial presence detect) on DDR5 memory modules. Fortunately, the issue only affects the information on the SPD and will not damage the integrity of the memory modules.

There were some user reports on the Baidu Tieba community in China about persistent memory issues with Gigabyte motherboards based on Intel's 600- and 700-series chipsets. After a month of usage, one user stated how his Z790 Aorus Elite AX motherboard stopped detecting one of the DDR5 memory modules. When he finally got it to recognize the memory module, it was showing as having a capacity of 384GB, which was hilarious and scary at the same time. Later, one of the memory kit's XMP profiles disappeared, and then the DDR5-6000 profile had its timings replaced to 1-36-104-194. According to the user, he had replaced the "faulty" memory times, but the outcome was the same. The problem was erratic. Sometimes, it would present itself after a month, sometimes after a week, or after a couple of days.

Another Gigabyte motherboard owner reported similar behaviors on his system. He constantly suffered from system crashes and noted that after one of the incidents, his memory lost the AMD EXPO profile. In another episode, the motherboard corrupted the DDR5-6800 XMP profile with ludicrous timings, such as 34-153-0-0.

The Chinese netizens had labeled the problem as the notorious "burning memory issue" because, at first, many thought that Gigabyte motherboards were burning up and killing the DDR5 memory modules since the system got to a point where it wouldn't boot properly. It may sound like an overreaction at the time, but luckily, the issue only botches the memory timings and not the DRAM voltage. If it did, the result would have been different. As per Gigabyte, the memory should be fine. It's just that the SPD is messed up, and obviously, the wrong parameters prevent the system from posting correctly.

[...] Gigabyte advises its Intel 600- and 700-series motherboard owners to update their motherboard's firmware and GGC to the latest versions to prevent the issue.

