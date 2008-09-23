Several employees at Kent, Wash.-based Blue Origin are reporting that they've been laid off, marking a rare turnabout in the rapid growth of Jeff Bezos' space venture.

The reduction in force appears to be focused in the areas of human resources and talent acquisition [ . . . . ]

[ . . . . ] it looked as if "some (but not all) folks were given the opportunity to find another role" within the privately held company.

[ . . . . ] The company's workforce tally was less than 1,000 as recently as 2018. Two years ago, that count was reported at nearly 4,000 employees, and the figure rose to 6,000 by July 2022. Blue Origin's current number of employees — including workers in Kent as well as in Alabama, California, Florida, Texas, the Washington, D.C., area and other locales — is said to have hit nearly 11,000.

[ . . . . ] Blue Origin is continuing to hire employees for other types of jobs, primarily in technical fields.