AARO (All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office) have released a report on the most common UFO observation spots going back 27 years. So what happened 28 years ago?
Also there seems to be a band around the earth where they appear to like to visit. Japan, Saudi Arabia, northern Florida, California, Arizona and Nevada.
The most common shape are various forms of round shapes such as orbs, spheres and circles.
No info on which alien type, what they are doing here or what they like for dinner and entertainment -- but from previous news/stories/eyewitnesses I guess they are into probing and BBQ.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday September 09, @08:38PM
First of all, there is at least one different version [aaro.mil] of the map than the one in the Telegraph article, showing hotspots over the ocean. Also note the hotspot over Poland.
There are a few ways you can interpret the idea of "UFO hotspots". RAND recently released a report [rand.org] showing that areas of increased military activity tend to have more reports of UFO sightings. The easy explanation for skeptics is that civilians are seeing greater activity of typical military planes, or even more exotic ones using VTOL or hovering in place (drones), and reporting those as UFOs.
There are also rocket launches in some of these areas that could lead to increased UFO sightings. Falcon 9 night launches routinely lead to news coverage [space.com] about the strange light patterns caused by propellant from the engines or cold gas thrusters. SpaceX launches rockets out of Florida and California.
Over on the correct side of history, one explanation is that
aliensUAPs are curious about human use of nuclear energy. That could explain why they would show up over certain military bases [archive.ph], or appear to be stalking the U.S. Navy (some ships use nuclear reactors) daily for years on end, as Ryan Graves has testified.
More likely, if the U.S. military is operating somewhere, they are bringing some of the world's best sensors, which would presumably be more capable of detecting
alienUAP activity. Sightings appear to have gone up after radar systems were upgraded. So it's no surprise that we would see hotspots over places like the Sea of Japan, East China Sea, and the Middle East.
https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Ryan-HOC-Testimony.pdf [house.gov]
Speaking of the Middle East, one of the videos [youtube.com] that AARO Director Sean Kirkpatrick showed off this year includes a metallic orb, which is apparently the most commonly seen type of UFO, perhaps going back to the 1940s [thehill.com], rather than the "flying saucers" that pervade pop culture.
Sean Kirkpatrick has been interpreted as hostile [politico.com] towards the UFO whistleblower David Grusch, but Kirkpatrick is also co-authoring papers [harvard.edu] with the hated Avi Loeb, musing about alien motherships releasing smaller craft, such as the metallic orbs.
AARO's website is less than 2 weeks old. Why all the fuss? Well, they were criticized for being nearly impossible to contact [politico.com] with no easily accessible email address, phone number, etc. The site is still under construction; they are working on a secure reporting mechanism [thedebrief.org] for military personnel, and eventually the general public. The website and the reporting mechanism were actually mandated by Congress in the 2023 NDAA:
Rumor has it that whistleblowers beyond/behind Grusch have been suspicious of AARO, preferring to go to the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) or Congress. But AARO is now being overseen directly by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks [defensescoop.com], and is seemingly trying to clean up its act. Maybe Kirkpatrick will be let in on the secret if he hasn't been already.
Finally, regardless of your level of skepticism, everyone should take notice of the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Disclosure Act of 2023 [senate.gov], which is a bipartisan amendment to the 2024 NDAA spearheaded by no less than Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer:
