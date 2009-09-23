AARO (All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office) have released a report on the most common UFO observation spots going back 27 years. So what happened 28 years ago?

Also there seems to be a band around the earth where they appear to like to visit. Japan, Saudi Arabia, northern Florida, California, Arizona and Nevada.

The most common shape are various forms of round shapes such as orbs, spheres and circles.

No info on which alien type, what they are doing here or what they like for dinner and entertainment -- but from previous news/stories/eyewitnesses I guess they are into probing and BBQ.

https://www.aaro.mil/

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2023/09/04/japan-hotspot-ufos-pentagon-website/