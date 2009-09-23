Stories
posted by hubie on Saturday September 09, @08:36PM
from the hic-sunt-dracones dept.
looorg writes:

AARO (All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office) have released a report on the most common UFO observation spots going back 27 years. So what happened 28 years ago?

Also there seems to be a band around the earth where they appear to like to visit. Japan, Saudi Arabia, northern Florida, California, Arizona and Nevada.

The most common shape are various forms of round shapes such as orbs, spheres and circles.

No info on which alien type, what they are doing here or what they like for dinner and entertainment -- but from previous news/stories/eyewitnesses I guess they are into probing and BBQ.

https://www.aaro.mil/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2023/09/04/japan-hotspot-ufos-pentagon-website/

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday September 09, @08:38PM

    by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Saturday September 09, @08:38PM (#1323907) Journal

    First of all, there is at least one different version [aaro.mil] of the map than the one in the Telegraph article, showing hotspots over the ocean. Also note the hotspot over Poland.

    There are a few ways you can interpret the idea of "UFO hotspots". RAND recently released a report [rand.org] showing that areas of increased military activity tend to have more reports of UFO sightings. The easy explanation for skeptics is that civilians are seeing greater activity of typical military planes, or even more exotic ones using VTOL or hovering in place (drones), and reporting those as UFOs.

    There are also rocket launches in some of these areas that could lead to increased UFO sightings. Falcon 9 night launches routinely lead to news coverage [space.com] about the strange light patterns caused by propellant from the engines or cold gas thrusters. SpaceX launches rockets out of Florida and California.

    Over on the correct side of history, one explanation is that aliens UAPs are curious about human use of nuclear energy. That could explain why they would show up over certain military bases [archive.ph], or appear to be stalking the U.S. Navy (some ships use nuclear reactors) daily for years on end, as Ryan Graves has testified.

    More likely, if the U.S. military is operating somewhere, they are bringing some of the world's best sensors, which would presumably be more capable of detecting alien UAP activity. Sightings appear to have gone up after radar systems were upgraded. So it's no surprise that we would see hotspots over places like the Sea of Japan, East China Sea, and the Middle East.

    https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Ryan-HOC-Testimony.pdf [house.gov]


    I joined the U.S. Navy in 2009. As a pilot, I was trained to be an expert observer, tasked with identifying any aircraft within our operating area. In 2014, I was near Virginia Beach as part of VFA-11, a Navy Fighter/Attack Squadron made up of F/A-18F Super Hornets. Upon an upgrade to our radar system, we began to detect unknown objects in our airspace. Initially dismissed as software glitches, we soon corroborated these radar tracks with infrared sensors, confirming their physical presence.

    Over time, UAP sightings became an open secret among our aircrew. They were a common occurrence, seen by most of my colleagues on radar and occasionally up close. The sightings were so frequent that they became part of daily briefs.

    A pivotal incident occurred during an air combat training mission in Warning Area W-72, an exclusive block of airspace ten miles east of Virginia Beach. All traffic into the training area goes through a single GPS point at a set altitude. Just at the moment the two jets crossed the threshold, one of the pilots saw a dark gray cube inside of a clear sphere — motionless against the wind, fixed directly at the entry point. The jets, only 100 feet apart, were forced to take evasive action. They terminated the mission immediately and returned to base. Our squadron submitted a safety report, but there was no official acknowledgement of the incident and no further mechanism to report the sightings.

    Speaking of the Middle East, one of the videos [youtube.com] that AARO Director Sean Kirkpatrick showed off this year includes a metallic orb, which is apparently the most commonly seen type of UFO, perhaps going back to the 1940s [thehill.com], rather than the "flying saucers" that pervade pop culture.

    Sean Kirkpatrick has been interpreted as hostile [politico.com] towards the UFO whistleblower David Grusch, but Kirkpatrick is also co-authoring papers [harvard.edu] with the hated Avi Loeb, musing about alien motherships releasing smaller craft, such as the metallic orbs.

    AARO's website is less than 2 weeks old. Why all the fuss? Well, they were criticized for being nearly impossible to contact [politico.com] with no easily accessible email address, phone number, etc. The site is still under construction; they are working on a secure reporting mechanism [thedebrief.org] for military personnel, and eventually the general public. The website and the reporting mechanism were actually mandated by Congress in the 2023 NDAA:


    In 2022, language [thedebrief.org] that was eventually included in the FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) mandated the establishment of an official system for reporting UAP-related information, regardless of classification level, to the Office that later officially became AARO.

    The bill also contained language calling for the protection of witnesses who approached AARO with information related to UAP and any government programs related to it, as well as release from stipulations in nondisclosure orders and written agreements that may prohibit the release of such information to AARO.

    Elements of AARO’s forthcoming reporting system, which have reportedly already been developed, are still undergoing security review to ensure the secure transmission of any UAP information sent to AARO, along with protecting the identities of government personnel who provide it.

    “The department is conducting its final reviews to ensure the reporting mechanism complies with the Privacy Act of 1974, the Whistleblower Protections Enhancement Act of 2012, the Federal Employee Antidiscrimination and Retaliation Act of 2002 (No FEAR Act), and the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995,” a Pentagon release issued on Thursday afternoon stated.

    “In the interim, current U.S. service members, U.S. government employees, and civil aviators are encouraged to continue to use the existing reporting mechanisms available to them through their organizations.”

    The reporting system will likely be launched sometime in late October, at which time it will begin operation by initially collecting UAP information only from U.S. government personnel.

    “AARO will be accepting reports from current or former U.S. Government employees, service members, or contractors with direct knowledge of U.S. Government programs or activities related to UAP dating back to 1945,” reads a statement currently featured on the new AARO website.

    Rumor has it that whistleblowers beyond/behind Grusch have been suspicious of AARO, preferring to go to the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) or Congress. But AARO is now being overseen directly by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks [defensescoop.com], and is seemingly trying to clean up its act. Maybe Kirkpatrick will be let in on the secret if he hasn't been already.

    Finally, regardless of your level of skepticism, everyone should take notice of the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Disclosure Act of 2023 [senate.gov], which is a bipartisan amendment to the 2024 NDAA spearheaded by no less than Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer:

    After the UAP Records Collection is created, the legislation will create a UAP Records Review Board, an independent agency, which would consider if a UAP record would qualify for postponement of disclosure. Additionally, the federal government shall have eminent domain over any and all recovered technologies of unknown origin (TUO) and biological evidence of non-human intelligence (NHI) that may be controlled by private persons or entities in the interests of the public good.

