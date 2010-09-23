Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The crewless spacecraft has traveled 4.4 billion miles through space over the past seven years on a quest to visit a near-Earth asteroid. The robot reached its destination, Bennu, and collected gravel — perhaps about a cup's worth — in October 2020.
Now that the spacecraft is closing in on Earth, the team will attempt to bring that sample all the way home by dropping the capsule 63,000 miles above the planet — about one-third the distance from Earth to the moon. The ground target is just 250 square miles, in a high mountain desert of Utah.
"It's the equivalent of throwing a dart across the length of a basketball court and hitting the bulls-eye," said Rich Burns, NASA's project manager.
If it works, OSIRIS-Rex will be the first U.S. mission to return an asteroid sample.
[...] Not since the Apollo moon rocks, collected between 1969 and 1972, has NASA brought back space souvenirs of this magnitude. Japan's space agency, JAXA, on the other hand, has retrieved smaller asteroid samples twice already, from Itokawa and Ryugu.
[...] Bennu earned the nickname "the trickster asteroid" because it has baffled the team throughout the mission. Scientists believed that when the spacecraft touched down to collect the sample three years ago, it would encounter a solid surface. Instead, the asteroid responded to the spacecraft more like a fluid, or a child's ball pit.
[...] By probing a sample of Bennu, the team is poised to chip away at big questions, like how do organic materials originate, and why did life emerge on Earth? Scientists still don't fully grasp how to get from simple carbon molecules, like the natural gas methane, to complex ones, such as amino acids that make proteins and nucleic acid that makes up genetic material, Lauretta said.
[...] The cup of Bennu gravel will return in a capsule shortly after reentry, at 10:42 a.m. ET Sept. 24. But four hours before the package pierces Earth's atmosphere, flight controllers will make a decision about whether to proceed with the separation of the capsule from its spacecraft, based on human safety, capsule survivability, and landing accuracy criteria.
After the spacecraft releases the capsule about 63,000 miles from Earth, it will travel through space for about 20 minutes before firing its thrusters to avoid Earth. At that point, it will begin its extended mission to another asteroid. If all goes well, the spacecraft will reach Apophis in 2029.
If for some reason flight controllers poll "no-go" for the landing, the capsule will remain with the spacecraft as it flies past Earth. In two years, the team could have another opportunity to drop off the package.
[...] Parachutes will slow the capsule from 27,650 to 11 miles per hour before it hits the ground. At its highest speed, the capsule, protected with a heat shield, will be surrounded by a ball of fire. The Air Force will use radar and cameras to determine its precise location for the recovery team.
[...] But viewers will be able to watch some of the activity from home. NASA plans to broadcast live coverage of OSIRIS-Rex's return on its website and Youtube starting at 10 a.m. ET (or 7 a.m. MST, the local time in Utah) Sept. 24. The capsule is expected to enter Earth's atmosphere at 10:42 a.m. ET and land about 13 minutes later.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday September 11, @03:44AM
