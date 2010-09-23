Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Spotify Used to Launder Drug Money?

posted by janrinok on Monday September 11, @05:21PM   Printer-friendly
from the show-me-the-money dept.
/dev/random News

looorg writes:

https://www.thelocal.se/20230906/how-swedish-criminal-gangs-allegedly-launder-money-through-spotify

Spotify used to launder drug money?

On a series of articles gang members, criminals and investigators from the police tell how Spotify is used to launder drug money.

"I can say with 100 percent certainty that this goes on. I have been involved in it myself," SvD quoted one anonymous gang member as saying.

He said his gang began using the music streaming giant Spotify for money laundering in 2019, around the time Swedish gangster rap became popular in the country and started winning music awards.

"We have paid people who have done this for us systematically," he said.

Describing the process, he said the gangs would convert their dirty cash to bitcoin, then used the cryptocurrency to pay people who sold fake streams on Spotify, which is a Swedish company.

Spotify is feigning ignorance. They somehow missed that this has been going on for at least four years.

Do other entertainment services have the same problems in the modern digital world?

Original Submission


«  Cutting Back on Social Media Reduces Anxiety, Depression, Loneliness
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Spotify Used to Launder Drug Money? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Monday September 11, @05:56PM (1 child)

    by Fnord666 (652) on Monday September 11, @05:56PM (#1324097) Homepage

    The Swedish company [Spotify] said it was not aware of any contact made by law enforcement, nor had it found "any data or hard evidence that indicates that the platform is being used at scale in the fashion described".

    • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday September 11, @06:27PM

      by Freeman (732) on Monday September 11, @06:27PM (#1324102) Journal

      How could you even tell? I guess you could assume that, if it's not being used, it must be for nefarious reasons? But, at the same time, who's going to be checking that X random customer is using them in this way? Does Spotify regularly check-up on all of the streams that are paid for? I mean, they could just not accept bitcoin, presto, no problemo? Unless there's a lot of people using bitcoin with Spotify? In which case, maybe there's something to this whole, money-laundering scheme?

      --
      Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(1)