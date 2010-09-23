from the show-me-the-money dept.
Spotify used to launder drug money?
On a series of articles gang members, criminals and investigators from the police tell how Spotify is used to launder drug money.
"I can say with 100 percent certainty that this goes on. I have been involved in it myself," SvD quoted one anonymous gang member as saying.
He said his gang began using the music streaming giant Spotify for money laundering in 2019, around the time Swedish gangster rap became popular in the country and started winning music awards.
"We have paid people who have done this for us systematically," he said.
Describing the process, he said the gangs would convert their dirty cash to bitcoin, then used the cryptocurrency to pay people who sold fake streams on Spotify, which is a Swedish company.
Spotify is feigning ignorance. They somehow missed that this has been going on for at least four years.
Do other entertainment services have the same problems in the modern digital world?
How could you even tell? I guess you could assume that, if it's not being used, it must be for nefarious reasons? But, at the same time, who's going to be checking that X random customer is using them in this way? Does Spotify regularly check-up on all of the streams that are paid for? I mean, they could just not accept bitcoin, presto, no problemo? Unless there's a lot of people using bitcoin with Spotify? In which case, maybe there's something to this whole, money-laundering scheme?
