Last week, OpenAI published tips for educators in a promotional blog post that shows how some teachers are using ChatGPT as an educational aid, along with suggested prompts to get started. In a related FAQ, they also officially admit what we already know: AI writing detectors don't work, despite frequently being used to punish students with false positives.
In a section of the FAQ titled "Do AI detectors work?", OpenAI writes, "In short, no. While some (including OpenAI) have released tools that purport to detect AI-generated content, none of these have proven to reliably distinguish between AI-generated and human-generated content."
In July, we covered in depth why AI writing detectors such as GPTZero don't work, with experts calling them "mostly snake oil."
[...]
That same month, OpenAI discontinued its AI Classifier, which was an experimental tool designed to detect AI-written text. It had an abysmal 26 percent accuracy rate.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday September 12, @08:03AM
I keep telling those academic people the true AI shall be designed herbrandian, not markovian, and they keep answering me they have no sufficient hardware for logical approach.
Then I keep calling them idiots, because I already have, sitting on my desktop. AMD be praised!
Current so called LLM AI is a premature introduction of naive fragile technology to market. Illogicaly, by pure greed, without reasonable technical fundament.
Not mentioning the absurdness of total energy waste at global scale. Decadence in its full beauty.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design