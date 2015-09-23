Unity's new "per-install" pricing enrages the game development community
For years, the Unity Engine has earned goodwill from developers large and small for its royalty-free licensing structure, which meant developers incurred no extra costs based on how well a game sold. That goodwill has now been largely thrown out the window due to Unity's Tuesday announcement of a new fee structure that will start charging developers on a "per-install" basis after certain minimum thresholds are met.
[...]
"There's no royalties, no fucking around," Unity CEO John Riccitiello memorably told GamesIndustry.biz when rolling out the free Personal tier in 2015. "We're not nickel-and-diming people, and we're not charging them a royalty. When we say it's free, it's free."
Now that Unity has announced plans to nickel-and-dime successful Unity developers (with a fee that is not technically a royalty), the reaction from those developers has been swift and universally angry, to put it mildly. "I can say, unequivocally, if you're starting a new game project, do not use Unity," Necrosoft Games' Brandon Sheffield—a longtime Unity Engine supporter—said in a post entitled "The Death of Unity." "Unity is quite simply not a company to be trusted."
[...]
Unity initially told Axios' Stephen Totilo that the "per-install" fee applies even if a single user deleted and re-installed a game or installed it on two devices. A few hours later, though, Totilo reported that Unity had "regrouped" and decided to only charge developers for a user's initial installation of a game on a single device (but an initial installation on a secondary device—such as a Steam Deck—would still count as a second install).
Meanwhile, in its FAQ, Unity made a vague promise to adapt "fraud detection practices in our Ads technology, which is solving a similar problem" to prevent developers from being charged for pirated copies.
Unity shuts two offices, citing threats after controversial pricing changes
Unity Technologies has temporarily closed two of its offices amid what the company says are threats to employee safety. The move follows Tuesday's announcement of a highly controversial new fee structure for the company's popular Unity Engine.
News of the closures started dripping out via social media this morning, with employees describing "credible threats" reported to law enforcement and "safety threats" targeting the company's San Francisco and Austin, Texas, offices. "Surprising how far people are willing to go in today's age," Unity Product Manager Utsav Jamwal wrote. "Unfortunate."
[...]
A Bloomberg report confirmed that the Austin and San Francisco offices had been closed and reported that the closure had led to the cancellation of a planned employee town hall meeting led by CEO John Riccitiello.
[...]
Garry Newman, creator of Garry's Mod and the Unity-based Rust, also announced Wednesday that "Rust 2 definitely won't be a Unity game," because "Unity has shown its power. We can see what they can and are willing to do. You can't un-ring that bell... The trust is gone."
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Saturday September 16, @04:57PM (1 child)
It’s the trap of capitalism: profits must increase quarterly. Whatever you are doing, you’re doing it wrong if it does not increase profit.
Simple mathematics show that it is impossible to have growth every quarter, it becomes exponential and thus must stop at some point. The thing is, it usually stops when the product is no longer usable and many customers have become enemies of the company.
Customer service, customer loyalty, product quality, employee buy-in, nothing matters; only increasing profit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 16, @05:02PM
You're confusing "capitalism" with a publicly-traded company.
I'm not a publicly-traded company.
I'm a private business. I have the same number of clients as I did before COVID, and I've managed to decrease costs to clients by ~15% over the last 3 years.
Sure, I'm earning less "big evil CEO profits", but my customers are happier and they're all paying attention to the companies that have jacked prices over the last few years.