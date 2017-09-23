Stories
The Spectacular Downfall of a Common, Useless Cold Medicine

posted by hubie on Sunday September 17, @08:56PM   Printer-friendly
from the dirty-pool dept.
News

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/health/2023/09/the-spectacular-downfall-of-a-common-useless-cold-medicine/

After spending decades on pharmacy shelves, the leading nasal decongestant in over-the-counter cold and allergy medicines has met its downfall.

Advisers for the Food and Drug Administration this week voted unanimously, 16 to 0, that oral doses of phenylephrine—found in brand-name products like Sudafed PE, Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion, Mucinex Sinus-Max, and Nyquil Severe Cold & Flu—are not effective at treating a stuffy nose.

The vote was years in the making. In 2007, amid doubts, FDA advisers called for more studies. With the data that has trickled in since then, the agency's own scientists conducted a careful review and came to the firm conclusion that oral phenylephrine "is not effective as a nasal decongestant."

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @09:05PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 17, @09:05PM (#1325084)

    The only reason they put it in was because it sounds a bit like psuedoephedrine which does work.
    The reason they don't use psuedoephedrine is because evil toothless rednecks and bogans might use cold pills to make meth.

