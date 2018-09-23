Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

A Phone Call to Helpdesk was Likely all it Took to Hack MGM

posted by martyb on Tuesday September 19, @06:17AM   Printer-friendly
from the weakest-link dept.
News Security

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/security/2023/09/a-phone-call-to-helpdesk-was-likely-all-it-took-to-hack-mgm/

A cyber criminal gang proficient in impersonation and malware has been identified as the likely culprit for an attack that paralized networks at US casino operator MGM Resorts International.

The group, which security researchers call "Scattered Spider," uses fraudulent phone calls to employees and help desks to "phish" for login credentials. It has targeted MGM and dozens of other Western companies with the aim of extracting ransom payments, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The operator of hotel casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, including the Bellagio, Aria, Cosmopolitan, and Excalibur, preemptively shut down large parts of its internal networks after discovering the breach on Sunday, one of the people said.

The effort to contain the hackers caused chaos. Slot machines stopped working, electronic transfers of winnings slowed down, and key cards for thousands of hotel rooms no longer functioned. MGM did not respond to a request for comment.

Original Submission


«  Exploring the Lunar South Pole: Lessons from Chandrayaan-3
This discussion was created by martyb (76) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
A Phone Call to Helpdesk was Likely all it Took to Hack MGM | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.