Less than a week after the cross-platform game engine maker Unity announced its big plan to charge developers based on the number of installations and revenue, the company said it’s rolling back its plans to some extent, though developers may already be too burned to even consider what limp olive branch the company could be offering.

This Runtime Fee was first proposed on Sept. 12th and would force fees on any project that makes $200,000 in a 12-month period or has 200,000-lifetime game installs for those who subscribe to the cheaper engine subscription plans. Those companies paying for the higher-end Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise plans had to reach either $1 million in revenue or 1 million lifetime installs before they paid a fee.

On Sunday, Unity posted a tweet saying “We apologize for the confusion and angst,” regarding its big plan to force devs to pay more when they succeed. Unity said it was “listening” to the critique, adding it would share an update in a few days describing its new proposed runtime fee. The same notice was plastered at the top of the page where the company first announced its fee plans.

Unity’s plans to skim additional money off the top from Unity developers did not exactly engender goodwill with the people who put the software to use. Those subscribing to the cheaper Unity Personal or Unity Plus plans would have been forced to pay $.20 for every game installed past the threshold. Those larger companies paying more would have to fork over between $.02 and $.125 for every install. Rust developer Garry Newman, who developed his game in Unity nearly 10 years ago, said his Facepunch Studios would owe the company $410,000 based on the number of installs. Reports showed that Unity would charge per install, even if it was the same user simply re-installing the game, or installing on a separate device.

[...] There’s no word on what changes Unity plans to make to its fee structure, but for many devs, the damage is already done. Newman wrote on his company’s blog that Unity broke their trust and that any sequel to Rust won’t be running on Unity.

“We used the engine because you pay [upfront] and then ship your product,” Newman wrote. “We weren’t told this was going to happen. We weren’t warned. We weren’t consulted… We can see what they can and are willing to do. You can’t un-ring that bell.”