Sometime back I posted about Motor Trend (and prior hot rod magazines) converting their long time '57 Chevy project car to electric power. Now they have a followup article with lessons learned at https://www.motortrend.com/features/ev-conversion-classic-cars/ (had some trouble loading that page, found a copy at, https://archive.ph/l1o6H ).

Their title is,

The Case for Not EV-Converting Your Classic Car - What we learned from EV-swapping Project X, and things to keep in mind if you entertain this questionable idea.

It turned out there were a lot of details that they found out along the way and the result was a lot of work and not all that satisfying. Their summary is below, in case you want to read the story from the top.

*SPOILER* (click to show) *SPOILER* (click to hide) So, was converting Project X worth it? Yeah, I would say it was, since we learned a ton about EV systems, swaps, and how it all works, or doesn't work, in our classic cars, trucks, and hot rods. Now, it was a fun exercise with someone else's wallet, but the new Chevrolet Performance ZZ632 big-block we installed is more fun, sounds great, and will allow us to roll on next year's HOT ROD Power Tour without towing a diesel generator behind us. Most of all, Project X sounds loud and mean like a hot rod should sound.

And, with the EV box checked, they've already moved on to the next power train for Project X -- https://www.motortrend.com/how-to/zz632-big-block-engine-install-1957-chevy-project-x?slide=27