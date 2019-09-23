from the not-very-green dept.
Sometime back I posted about Motor Trend (and prior hot rod magazines) converting their long time '57 Chevy project car to electric power. Now they have a followup article with lessons learned at https://www.motortrend.com/features/ev-conversion-classic-cars/ (had some trouble loading that page, found a copy at, https://archive.ph/l1o6H ).
Their title is,
The Case for Not EV-Converting Your Classic Car - What we learned from EV-swapping Project X, and things to keep in mind if you entertain this questionable idea.
It turned out there were a lot of details that they found out along the way and the result was a lot of work and not all that satisfying. Their summary is below, in case you want to read the story from the top.
So, was converting Project X worth it? Yeah, I would say it was, since we learned a ton about EV systems, swaps, and how it all works, or doesn't work, in our classic cars, trucks, and hot rods. Now, it was a fun exercise with someone else's wallet, but the new Chevrolet Performance ZZ632 big-block we installed is more fun, sounds great, and will allow us to roll on next year's HOT ROD Power Tour without towing a diesel generator behind us. Most of all, Project X sounds loud and mean like a hot rod should sound.
And, with the EV box checked, they've already moved on to the next power train for Project X -- https://www.motortrend.com/how-to/zz632-big-block-engine-install-1957-chevy-project-x?slide=27
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday September 21, @01:00AM (1 child)
I will, but first I'm thinking about what I've learned about how EVs are being built, specifically by Tesla but this is also applicable to others.
The EV, from a certain PoV, is best thought of as a climate control system on wheels. Absolutely no pun or reference to Climate Change intended here. The EV's batteries work best in a tight temperature range, so Tesla has them in what is basically a mobile HVAC system. I believe it's liquid cooled in most of the new models and that's not just for efficiency but also the longevity of the battery pack.
So in order to build a good EV you need to build a good "cold room", like a server closet that's mobile and that's part of what makes it tricky.
This may put the kibosh on my idea of combining a permanent core pack with augmented sub-packs, at least for now. Opening and closing the "refrigerator door" to add sub packs would make things a bit tricky, I always knew that, but I didn't know the pack had fluid circulating around the batteries. Making and breaking fluid connections is a non-starter.
The idea might not be dead if the sub-packs can safely and reasonably operate in a separate air-cooled chamber; but it's less desirable. Some new battery tech might come along also. Something that operates safely, efficiently, and durably at a wider range of temperatures could enable the next leap forward in EV performance and affordability.
Until then, it looks like high performance packs require a rather complicated mobile HVAC system.
I need to break for dinner and some chores. I will read the article at some point but I kind of wanted to see how what I currently know matches up with the actual challenge of the project.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @01:09AM
You won't be disappointed, the linked story mentions temp control for the battery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @01:06AM
The last link in tfa points to the end of a "slide show". Makes a bit more sense to start at the beginning (doh), https://www.motortrend.com/how-to/zz632-big-block-engine-install-1957-chevy-project-x?slide=1 [motortrend.com]