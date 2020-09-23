Stressors like climate trauma, corporate deceit and political incompetence signal the threat of societal collapse, a new book asserts.
This claim lays the foundation for exploring arguments of "collapsology" in a new book by Robert R. Janes Ph.D., "Museums and Societal Collapse: The Museum as Lifeboat." The book also contends with the unique role that can be played by museums during a mounting climate crisis.
"Social ecology is an integral and moral dimension of the collapse and the crisis we face—that social and environmental issues are intertwined, and both must be considered simultaneously," Dr. Janes, a Visiting Research Fellow at the School of Museum Studies at the University of Leicester, explains.
"Our collective failure to honor this relationship lies at the core of our failure as species. It befits all museums, irrespective of their disciplinary focus and loyalties, to bridge the divide between nature and culture in all that they do."
[ABSTRACT]: The Museum as Lifeboat
More information: Robert R. Janes, Museums and Societal Collapse (2023). DOI: 10.4324/9781003344070
Are we there yet ? or, is this a case of crying wolf ?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday September 22, @10:43AM
Does this guy know what happens to museums in societal collapses?
They get looted, that's what happens. There are lots of reasons for this: Some people are trying to take something they can trade for food. Some people are trying to destroy symbols of what they think led to the collapse (this is what wrecks a lot of art pieces over the centuries). Some people are basically just "f it, I'm doing what I feel like today, nobody's going to stop me" and pissing on a priceless artifact.
And if something near the museum gets set on fire during the collapse, it is very possible that nobody will put it out. Goodbye, a bunch of people's life's work.
If I had to guess as to what is going on here, this cat got his funding from museums, and the paper exists to try to convince rich people that funding their favorite museums is a good use of their money while also getting the museum staff to nod their heads and think "Oh yes, our work is meaningful and important, and we should gladly accept our OK-but-not-great salaries in exchange for it". Museum administration will be quite happy with those results.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 22, @10:57AM
Baghdad during the Iraq war, 2003.
https://www.worldhistory.org/review/45/the-looting-of-the-iraq-museum-baghdad-the-lost-le/ [worldhistory.org]
Millionares+ have zero interest in spending any money on things that don't promote their
social agenda.