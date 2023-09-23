from the whoopsie dept.
Microsoft AI team accidentally leaks 38TB of private company data:
AI researchers at Microsoft have made a huge mistake.
According to a new report from cloud security company Wiz, the Microsoft AI research team accidentally leaked 38TB of the company's private data.
38 terabytes. That's a lot of data.
The exposed data included full backups of two employees' computers. These backups contained sensitive personal data, including passwords to Microsoft services, secret keys, and more than 30,000 internal Microsoft Teams messages from more than 350 Microsoft employees.
So, how did this happen? The report explains that Microsoft's AI team uploaded a bucket of training data containing open-source code and AI models for image recognition. Users who came across the Github repository were provided with a link from Azure, Microsoft's cloud storage service, in order to download the models.
One problem: The link that was provided by Microsoft's AI team gave visitors complete access to the entire Azure storage account. And not only could visitors view everything in the account, they could upload, overwrite, or delete files as well.
[martyb ed. update: My first hard disk drive was a Seagare ST-231. It could store so much data that I had to partition it into two "devices" under Microsoft DOS 3.2: 32MB and 8MB. It was so large that I thought that nobody would be able to use all that disk space! Over time, newest drives has had: 80MB, 200MB, and 1TB. My current PC has a 2TB drive... and that is relatively "small" by today's standards. Microsoft lost 38TB?!]
How large were your drives over time?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday September 24, @02:05PM
They sort of left that line down towards the end. So there wasn't a one time accidental leak of 38TB? It's been trickling out for about three years. Without anyone apparently noticing or paying it much attention. Someone probably have, just not Microsoft.
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Sunday September 24, @02:13PM
If a cloud has a leak, is it raining?