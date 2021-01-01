from the whole-systems-thinking dept.
The BBC reports that Lego won't be making blocks from recycled drink bottles after all, https://www.bbc.com/news/business-66910573 It appears they did a full depth study over the last two years,
Currently, many of Lego's bricks are made using acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), a virgin plastic made from crude oil.
...
In 2021, it said it has developed prototype bricks made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, with some other chemicals added.
The hope was that material could have offered an alternative to oil-based bricks.
But Lego has now revealed that after more than two years of testing, it had found that using recycled PET didn't reduce carbon emissions.
It said the reason for that was because extra steps were required in the production process, which meant it needed to use more energy.
Two comments from your submitter:
* Good for Lego to come clean and not continue with "greenwashing".
* What's wrong with wooden blocks anyway? I really enjoyed mine. They didn't lock me into a fixed attachment the way that Lego does. Don't be square (aka boring)!
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Tuesday September 26, @10:18AM
Seems dishonest to me. Extra energy can be green, at least in the long run. Some long term planning would have enabled the switch. Translation: The switch would have affected our bottom line, so we made up some arguments.