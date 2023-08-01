from the advertisement-apocalypse dept.
Amazon announced today that Prime Video users in the US, Canada, Germany, and the UK will automatically start seeing advertisements "in early 2024." Subscribers will receive a notification email "several weeks" in advance, at which point they can opt to pay $2.99 extra for ad-free Prime Video, Amazon said.
That takes the price of ad-free Prime Video from $8.99/month alone to $11.98/month and from $14.99/month with Prime to $17.98/month.
[...] Prime Video subscribers who don't pay the extra $2.99 (and don't just cancel their subscription altogether) are promised "meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers."
[...] With current prices starting at $9.99 per month, Prime Video was one of the cheapest ways to get streaming TV without ads. While the changes put pricing for ad-free Prime Video more on par with its competitors, it may still disappoint budget-minded cord-cutters. Streaming services started off as a cheaper, simpler alternative to cable TV. But as an influx in services, changes in pricing, confusing bundles, and scattered content have proven, we haven't gotten that far from cable after all.
(Score: 3, Informative) by tizan on Tuesday September 26, @07:36PM
all the shows that it offers under the Freevee section you are forced to see ads even if you are a prime member
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snospar on Tuesday September 26, @07:38PM
Well, I cancelled Netflix when they got greedy so I guess Amazon Prime is next. While I enjoyed the next day delivery it was never that important, I can order in advance of birthdays etc and if not I can wait. Trying hard to think of something on Prime that I can't live without. Nope, just the adverts.
