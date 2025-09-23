23/09/26/0648234 story
posted by janrinok on Tuesday September 26, @06:43AM
from the like-losing-an-old-friend dept.
from the like-losing-an-old-friend dept.
David McCallum: NCIS and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor dies aged 90
McCallum was most recently known for playing a pathologist on hit CBS TV programme NCIS, which went on to generate several spinoff series.
The Scottish-born actor died in New York on Monday. His death was due to natural causes.
CBS said he was a gifted actor and author and beloved around the world.
"He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away."
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
RIP - David McCallum: NCIS and the Man From U.N.C.L.E. Actor Dies Aged 90 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.