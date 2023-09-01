Stories
Scientists Find 'Missing Ingredient' For Pink Diamonds

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday September 27, @09:47AM
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

Scientists said on Tuesday they have found the "missing ingredient" for pink diamonds, some of the world's most expensive stones due their rarity and beauty, and the discovery could help find more.

More than 90 percent of all the pink diamonds ever found were discovered at the recently closed Argyle mine in the remote northwest of Australia.

But exactly why Argyle—which unlike most other diamond mines does not sit in the middle of a continent but on the edge of one—produced so many pink gems has remained a mystery.

In a new study published in the journal Nature Communications, a team of Australia-based researchers said the pink diamonds were brought to the Earth's surface by the break up of the first supercontinent around 1.3 billion years ago.

Hugo Olierook, a researcher at Curtin University in the state of Western Australia and the study's lead author, told AFP that two of the three ingredients for forming pink diamonds had already been known.

Journal Information:
Hugo Olierook, Emplacement of the Argyle diamond deposit into an ancient rift zone triggered by supercontinent breakup, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40904-8.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday September 27, @10:02AM

    by bzipitidoo (4388) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday September 27, @10:02AM (#1326047) Journal

    Seems nothing in history has been overvalued as much as gemstones. The technology to just make them ought to have already ended that racket.

(1)