Although Low Power DDR(LPDDR) memory has played a pivotal role in reducing PC laptop power usage, the drawback to the mobile-focused memory has always been its tight signaling and power delivery requirements. Designed to be placed close to its host CPU in order to minimize power expenditures and maximize clockspeeds, LPDDR memory is unsuitable for use in traditional DIMMs and SO-DIMMs – instead requiring that it be soldered down on a device in advance. But it looks like the days of soldered-down LPDDR memory are soon at an end, as this evening Samsung is announcing a new standard for removable and modular LPDDR memory: LPCAMM.
Pitched as an LPDDR-centric version of the upcoming Compression Attached Memory Module (CAMM) standard for removable mobile memory, LPCAMM is Samsung’s take on using the same style of compression connector interface for LPDDR memory. The net result is that, thanks to the more exacting specifications and shorter trace lengths used by a CAMM-style connector, Samsung says it’s possible to have modular and swappable LPDDR5 memory at last. And all in a fraction of the space a traditional SO-DIMM setup would occupy.
While the CAMM format has barely gotten off of the ground itself – JEDEC has yet to even approve the standard – Samsung is essentially opting to run with the idea to do something different with it by focusing on LPDDR memory. Notably, however, the resulting LPCAMM form factor is incompatible with CAMMs – both physically and electrically – so despite the similar names and use of compression connectors, the two are not interchangeable. But both pursue the same ideas for their respective memory types.
[...] For their first generation of LPCAMM modules, Samsung is looking as capacities of 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB, with data rates up to LPDDR5X-7500. Samsung doesn’t currently have any 256Gbit LPDDR5X memory modules in their catalog, so either the company has a way to fit 8 modules on to an LPCAMM, or more likely they intend to introduce larger memory modules by the time LPCAMMs ship next year. Otherwise the data rate is a tier below Samsung’s best memory modules (8533 MT/sec), but I wouldn’t be surprised to eventually find out that it’s the trade-off for having modular LPDDR memory.
According to Samsung, they’ve already verified their LPCAMMs with an unnamed Intel platform – almost certainly Raptor Lake mobile, given the timing of the announcement. Though nothing about LPCAMMs is vendor-specific, and if the form factor is successful, I wouldn’t be surprised to see laptop manufacturers also pick it up for AMD designs.
[...] For the moment, Samsung isn’t saying how LPCAMM compares to soldered LPDDR5X memory with regards to size or performance – it bigger and almost certainly a bit more power hungry due to trace lengths. Otherwise, as a replacement for SO-DIMMs, Samsung says that LPDDR5X LPCAMMs only occupy 40% of the space of a DDR5 SO-DIMM, and improve power efficiency by up to 70%, roughly in line with the general benefit of LPDDR5X over LPDDR5.
But even with this newfound flexibility, don’t expect to see LPCAMMs replace soldered LPDDR memory – at least not wholesale. Besides the higher qualified speeds for a soldered solution, LPCAMMs can’t match the smaller footprint of a soldered solution, especially as vendors are starting to put LPDDR memory directly on chip packages (i.e. Apple). Depending on the cost of implementation, LPCAMMs may displace soldered-on-motherboard memory, while ultraportable devices will increasingly embrace soldered-on-package memory to maximize space and efficiency.